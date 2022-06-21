Sneak into your neighbor’s veggie patch July 31

Zucchini, tomatoes, honeybees, berries: your neighbors are growing entire produce aisles in their backyards – and on Sunday, July 31, you can see them all at Dirt magazine’s Kitchen Garden Tour.

Now in its eighth year, the tour features the very best backyard and community food gardens in Orange and Sussex Counties. Map-in-hand, ticketholders hop from one veggie patch to the next from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., learning new tips from gardeners along the way.

At 5 p.m., the after party begins. Ticketholders and gardeners meet up at Meadow Blues in Chester, N.Y. for a farm-to-table celebration, where they vote for their favorite gardens while enjoying locally crafted hors d’oeuvres, beer, and wine.

“It inspired my husband and me so much that we completely re-landscaped our flower garden,” said past attendee Diane R. “We really enjoyed the day.”

Limited tickets are available now at kitchengardentours.eventbrite.com or by calling 845-469-9000 extension 325.