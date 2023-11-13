Shake away November chills with upcoming live performances

From folk and classic rock to acoustic duos and Thanksgiving Eve celebrations, Warwick offers a diverse melodic tapestry of performances this week.

Saturday, November 18

The musical journey begins at 2 p.m. at Clearview Vineyard, 35 Clearview Ln, where the Arborline duo, a folk duo based in the Hudson Valley, will enchant the audience with their soulful melodies.

From 2 to 5 p.m., stop by the Warwick Valley Winery and Distillery, 114 Little York Road, to enjoy the tunes of Evan Tetum.

Tin Barn Brewing, 62 Kings Hwy Bypass, hosts Chris Carnaby at 6 p.m. for another evening of captivating music.

At 7 p.m., Last Whisky Bar, 45 Woodlands Way, will be filled with the acoustic sounds of Kobi & Al, delivering a blend of popular music from both the past and present.

Sunday, November 19

At 2 p.m., Clearview Vineyard sets the stage for the Hip Replacements, offering the audience a delightful fusion of classic rock and pop melodies — a perfect complement to the vineyard’s delightful wines.

Head to Pennings Farm Market, 161 St. Route 94 South, at 2 p.m. to enjoy the cover band Identity Crisis.

At 2 p.m., Pine Island Tap House, 682 County Rd 1 Suite B, presents The Al’s, an acoustic power duo delivering fresh covers and original music.

Don’t miss the southern rock magic as Vera and the Force, take the stage at Tin Barn Brewing at 2 p.m.

Between 2 and 5 p.m., Ray Longchamp, a local favorite, graces the stage at Warwick Valley Winery.

At 3 p.m., Last Whisky Bar presents Chris Reali, delivering “traditional sounds for modern times” and the chance to enjoy some of his original compositions from his new album “Between the Late Night and the Early Make Believe.”

Enjoy a captivating evening at 6 p.m. at the Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center, 1351 Kings Hwy, with a performance by the Mayrook Wind Ensemble. This is a free event featuring advanced-level wind band compositions from the Hudson Valley community.

Wednesday, November 22, Thanksgiving Eve

Kicking off Thanksgiving Eve at 5 p.m., Tin Barn Brewing presents Jackson 4.

At 5 p.m., head over to Pennings Farm Cidery, 4 Warwick Turnpike, and enjoy a night of cider sipping while enjoying a performance by Sean O’Flynn.

From 7:30 to 10:30 p.m., Hewitt’s Baldo Bistro, 9 Lakeside Road, hosts OCD, featuring the talented ensemble of Amy Goff, Chuck Burgi, Vinnie DeMasi, and Dave Faulkner.

Friday, November 24

Starting at 2 p.m., enjoy the high-energy duo The Harrisons at Pennings Farm Cidery.

Tin Barn Brewing, at 6 p.m., presents Georgia 5, the area’s original and longest-running 80s party band.

Concluding the week’s musical festivities, Last Whisky Bar hosts the Michael Holmes & Terry McDonough acoustic duo at 7 p.m.