‘Shades of Blue’ antique quilt show coming to Warwick

View an incredible antique quilt and coverlet show in the historic Old School Baptist Meeting House, 25 High Street, Warwick, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekends through November. Volunteers will be onsite sharing information about the textile pieces, the landmark church, and historic Warwick.

The exhibit features dozens of one-of-a-kind examples of artistry and craftsmanship spanning 150+ years.

This exhibit was curated by antique quilt and textile expert Sharon Waddell and the Warwick Historical Society’s assistant curator, Niel DeMarino, with pieces from their and the Historical Society’s collections. The quilts and coverlets in the “Shades of Blue” exhibit hang from the meeting house’s balcony and are draped over the pews for a memorable effect.

Donations are appreciated and will benefit the Warwick Historical Society.

This historic exhibit will be available for viewing on the following dates: November 11, 12, 18, 19, 24, 25 and 26 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.