Sarah McHugh, an artist inspired by Hudson Valley scenery, will exhibit her work through May and June at Tuxedo Park Library, with a reception on May 15, noon to 2 p.m.

“Using diverse mediums, Sarah preserves nature, light and seemingly ordinary moments in visual expressions that enrich the viewers,” according to a Warwick Art League spokesperson.

McHugh’s work has been exhibited in New York, throughout the Hudson Valley, and hangs in private collections around the country.