On Saturday, December 17, the Greenwood Lake American Legion Arthur Finnegan Post 1443 held its annual Christmas party with a luncheon. Children had their faces painted and Santa arrived with an elf helper. The children sat on the floor and Santa asked them if they’ve been naughty or nice. Santa gave children presents and the parents took pictures. Then Santa led the children in singing “Jingle Bells” and “Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer”. A good time was had by all.