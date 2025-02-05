Cultural Affairs at SUNY Orange announced a new art exhibit titled “Saluting the North East Watercolor Society,” featuring 93 paintings displayed in the Orange Hall Gallery. The paintings will be on display now through March 14.

The show includes artworks by some of the originators of the North East Watercolor Society (NEWS), as well as and well-known artists of the NEWS art organization. The sizes of the paintings vary from miniatures to large full-sheets.

A reception for the show will take place February 9 from 1 to 4:15 p.m. and will feature and art demonstration titled “Using photo reference to tell your story effectively in watercolor.” In the event of inclement weather, the reception and demonstration will be held on February 16. Music will be provided by pianist Geoff Hamburg.

The art demonstration, which is an hour-long program, starts at 2:30 p.m. and will be given by award-winning watercolorist Marilyn Rose who is a member of Catharine Lorillard Wolfe Art Club, the North East Watercolor Society, the New Jersey Watercolor Society, and the Garden State Watercolor Society.

The reception, demonstration, and exhibit are free and open to the public. Free parking is available in lot one, which is adjacent to Orange Hall and located at the corner of Wawayanda and Grandview avenues, on SUNY Orange’s Middletown campus. Questions may be addressed to Cultural Affairs at cultural@sunyorange.edu.

The gallery’s regular hours are Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.