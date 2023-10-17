Rockin’ October continues with these musical acts

Warwick is set to become the epicenter of live music this October, with a fantastic lineup of performances catering to a variety of musical tastes, from ‘80s nostalgia to jazz, country, rock, and more.

Saturday, October 21

The Warwick Valley Winery, Distillery & Orchard, at 114 Little York Road, will take you on a trip down memory lane starting at 1 p.m. with the electrifying energy and iconic hits of the ‘80s, performed by the Ladies of the ‘80s with a $10 per car fee.

It’s time to break out your favorite fall flannel and head to Tin Barn Brewing, 62 Kings Hwy Bypass, for their Flannel Fest! Enjoy rock and country classics performed by The Note Slingers, starting at 1 p.m.

Applewood Winery, at 82 4 Corners Rd, sets the stage for a musical interlude with John Irizarry’s Band, Rev Dogs. Experience the harmonious blend of music and wine, also beginning at 1 p.m.

Starting at 2 p.m. at Clearview Vineyard, at 35 Clearview Ln, you’ll be treated to the delightful sounds of Midnight Slim and LaurieAnne, offering a musical medley of country, classic rock, and pop.

Last Whisky Bar, at 45 Woodlands Way, welcomes Joanne Weaver and Al Street for a captivating performance starting at 2 p.m.

Tin Barn Brewing’s Flannel Fest continues into the evening with high-energy country tunes by Kickin’ Nash, starting at 6 p.m.

Prepare for a special night of jazz starting at 7 p.m. as Jerry Vivino and Friends take the stage at the Cove Castle Restaurant, 13 Castle Court. This ensemble of prolific musicians will deliver an unforgettable evening filled with soulful melodies and rhythms.

Last Whisky Bar presents NSR, also known as No Soap Radio, who will entertain you with their captivating performance from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

At the Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center, 1351 Kings Hwy, Dirty Deeds: The AC/DC Experience takes the stage. Known for their attention to detail and passion for AC/DC’s music, they recreate the iconic sound of the supergroup, ensuring an electrifying experience starting at 8 p.m. Tickets can be purchased in advance online.

Sunday, October 22

From 1 to 3 p.m. at the Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center, enjoy the Sundays on the Loaf Music Series with an enchanting afternoon of songs, storytelling, and laughter by one of America’s premier entertainers for children and families, Red Grammer. This event is open to all and free to attend, with a suggested donation of $20 to support the artist and the series.

Guitarist Dylan Doyle will serenade you with his melodious tunes at the Warwick Valley Winery, offering a relaxed and musical afternoon from 1 to 5 p.m. with a $10 per car fee.

Also starting at 1 p.m., at the Cove Castle Restaurant, enjoy an afternoon of jazz with the Mike Jackson Trio.

Applewood Winery invites you to enjoy the classic sounds of the four-piece band, Hurley Mountain Highway, starting at 1 p.m.

Enjoy pop and classic rock tunes starting at 2 p.m. by Gayle Donnelly at Clearview Vineyard.

Take a nostalgic trip with Vinyl Tap as they perform your favorite ‘80s and ‘90s rock classics at Blue Arrow Farm starting at 2 p.m.

At Tin Barn Brewing at 2 p.m., enjoy the sounds of William King.

From 3 to 5 p.m., the Last Whisky Bar welcomes a performance by The Lake Trio.

Thursday, October 26

Immerse yourself in the Americana tunes of singer-songwriter Rob Cannillo & Friends, from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Last Whisky Bar.

Friday, October 27

Brian “BSKi” Collazo, a singer and songwriter known for blending R&B, funk, and hip-hop with Latin grooves, will grace the stage at Pennings Farm Market, 161 S Route 94 S, for a memorable performance starting at 6 p.m.

Get ready for high-energy rock ‘n’ roll music from the ‘60s and ‘70s as Some Guys and a Broad take the stage at Tin Barn Brewing at 6 p.m.

Enjoy jams, grooves, assorted rhythms, and some good old Grateful Dead and classic rock from Nailed Shutt at the Last Whisky Bar from 7 to 9 p.m.