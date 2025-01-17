‘Riverside Moguls’ with Alex Prizgintas returns

Author, musician, and historian Alex Prizgintas will be returning to the Tuxedo Historical Society on Sunday, January 26 at 2 p.m. for part two of his “Riverside Moguls: Wealth and Power in the Hudson Valley’s Gilded Age” lecture series. Part one focused on five industrialists tied to various aspects of the Gilded Age. Part two, titled “Rise of Steel Rails,” focuses on the age of 19th century railroading.

“From the Vanderbilts of Hyde Park to Jay Gould’s purchase of Tarrytown’s Lyndhurst estate and the vast land holdings of E. H. Harriman in Orange County, the Hudson Valley has been home to many of the Gilded Age’s most illustrious, and infamous, titans of industry,” Prizgintas said in his announcement. “Though their empires were not always centered in New York, the glamorous estates of these nineteenth-century moguls offer glimpses into a rich era of the past that binds the nation with the Hudson Valley.”

The lecture includes photographs, videos, and audio quotes from noted biographies to trace together this era of the Hudson Valley’s history.

Prizgintas holds degrees in Hudson River Valley history and public administration, and has been published in the Hudson River Valley Review, New York Archives Magazine, and Orange County Historical Society Journal. He serves as president of the Woodbury Historical Society and town historian of Woodbury.

The lecture will be held at the Tuxedo Historical Society’s historic bank building, 241 Route 17 in Tuxedo, across from the train station. Seating will be limited. Call 845-351-2926 to reserve a seat.