Ring in 2025 with live music

Get ready to ring in the New Year with festive fun and live music across the region!

Saturday, December 28

Start your day at 2 p.m. with the soulful selections of Rae Simone at Warwick Valley Winery, Distillery & Orchard (114 Little York Rd., Warwick). At 3 p.m., visit Last Whisky Bar (45 Woodlands Way, Warwick) for Sean O’Flynn’s acoustic set, blending storytelling and melody in an intimate setting.

At 6 p.m., Arborline brings their signature folk-rock sound to DUBCO Acres (65 4 Corners Rd., Warwick), while Alix O’Connor delivers an engaging performance at Orange County Distillery at Brown Barn Farms (286 Maple Ave., New Hampton).

Meanwhile, Sons of Hudson, an Orange County-based band, rocks the stage at Tin Barn Brewing (62 Kings Hwy Bypass, Chester) with their vibrant performance.

As the evening progresses, Mike and Krissie energize Last Whisky Bar at 8 p.m. with their acoustic tunes. For country music fans, the Whiskey Crossing Holiday Celebration at Pennings Farm Market (161 Route 94 S., Warwick) offers a festive mix of classics. At 8:30 p.m., Identity Crisis, a versatile and electrifying cover band, wraps up the night at Barrel 28 (28 N. Main St., Florida) with a dynamic performance spanning multiple genres.

Sunday, December 29

At 2 p.m., Arborline returns to Warwick Valley Winery with another stellar folk-rock performance. Meanwhile, Dean Scala showcases his songwriting and guitar skills at Pennings Farm Cidery (4 Warwick Turnpike, Warwick), offering a captivating afternoon set. Over at Tin Barn Brewing, the High Strung Band delivers a lively blend of classic rock and rocking country, also at 2 p.m.

At 3 p.m., JP Conques performs acoustic rock and blues at Last Whisky Bar. End your Sunday on a high note with Smokin’ Buddy Steve at DUBCO Acres, starting at 4 p.m.

Tuesday, December 31

Ring in the New Year at 6 p.m. with Hudson Blue at Tin Barn Brewing. This lively keg drop party will feature sing-alongs, requests, and a playlist spanning Sinatra to Green Day, blending rock and party classics for the perfect festive energy. At 9:30 p.m., celebrate at Barrel 28, with Flirtin’ with Disaster’s New Year’s Eve party. This five-piece band delivers a high-energy mix of classic rock, pop, and alternative, ensuring an unforgettable close to 2024.