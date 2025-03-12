Raise a glass to history at Tavern Night 2025 at Baird’s Tavern

The Warwick Historical Society, in partnership with Baird’s Tavern, invites the community to step back in time for an evening of history, camaraderie, and food at Tavern Night 2025. This annual event will take place on Thursday, March 27 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Baird’s Tavern.

Guests will enjoy an evening filled with specialty pub fare, beer or wine, and classic tavern games in the very space where George Washington once raised a glass and where Martha Washington spent the night. Docents will be on hand on the tavern’s second floor and attic, typically closed to the public, sharing facts about the tavern’s past, including its colonial visitors, Revolutionary War intrigue, and even ghostly encounters.

Tickets include pub-style food, beer or wine, and access to the historic second floor and attic. Admission is $45 for Warwick Historical Society members and $55 for non-members. Tickets will be available at the door, but advance purchase is recommended and can be purchased online via the calendar page at warwickhistory.org.

For more information, call 845-986-3236 or email admin@whsny.org.