Race through Village of Warwick for George Washington Day

The George Washington Day 5K takes runners through the Village of Warwick with a course that darts up and down village streets and past historic landmarks, a route shaped like a Colonial tri-cornered hat. The 5K is a fundraiser that supports the Warwick Historical Society mission to preserve, share and celebrate the history of the Town of Warwick since 1906.

Registration is open for the second annual George Washington Day 5K with the Warwick Historical Society (WHS) scheduled for Saturday, July 23 at 8:30 a.m., beginning and ending at Veteran’s Memorial Park, 29 Forester Ave., Warwick.

Registration costs $25 per participant until July 1, when it becomes $30 through July 22. Sign-up at www.runsignup.com/Race/NY/Warwick/GeorgeWashingtonDay5K.

The WHS would like to thank our generous business sponsors of this event: Etched in Time Engraving; Rooster Tees; Bellvale Farms Creamery; Peck’s Wine & Spirits; Fizzy Lifting Soda Pop Candy Shop; Sneakers to Boots; Baird’s Tavern; Penning’s Farm Market; Seely and Durland Insurance; and ShopRite of Warwick. For more information visit www.warwickhistory.org.

photo caption: Enjoy free tours of historic properties on Sat., July 23 at the Shingle House Complex, 7-9 Forester Ave., Warwick, and see the Shingle Dig Lab with a collection of items and artifacts retrieved from the archaeological dig.

photo 2 caption: “George Washington” will be on site for photo opportunities at the 2nd Annual GW Day 5K to benefit the WHS on Sat., July 23 at 8:30 a.m. in Veteran’s Memorial Park, 29 Forester Avenue, Warwick.