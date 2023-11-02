‘Quilts of the Congregation and Friends’ returns

The “Quilts of the Congregation and Friends” show is back for the first time since 2019, at the First Presbyterian Church in Goshen. Come and enjoy this special event on Saturday, November 18, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the First Presbyterian Church, 33 Park Place, in Goshen. The occasion will be the 13th Annual Quilt Show featuring antique and contemporary quilts, as well as other cherished handmade items belonging to members of the congregation and the local communities.

Bring your family and friends will be able to view these items in the church sanctuary, which will be decorated for the Christmas season. The annual Holiday Craft Fair and Bake Sale will also be ongoing during the quilt show. The entrance fee for the quilt show is a nonperishable food item, or $1. All donations will benefit the Goshen Ecumenical Food Pantry. Admission to the craft fair is free.

If your family has a handmade quilt it would like to share during this show, just bring it to the church sanctuary on Friday, November 17, between 4 and 6:30 p.m., so that the quilt show committee can carefully place it on display. For more information, call the church office at: 845-294-7991.