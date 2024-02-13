Presentation on Warwick’s railroad history coming soon

Join local historian Alan Held for a ride through Warwick’s railroading history and discover the 28 miles of railroads that once served the town of Warwick, its villages, and hamlets. The presentation will take place on Friday, March 8, at 7 p.m. in the A.W. Buckbee Center, located on 2 Colonial Ave. in Warwick.

Featured in the presentation will be then-and-now comparisons, maps, and rare images of Warwick that will show the importance that railroads had to the industrial development of the region. From existing trackage to little-known branches abandoned more than a century ago, the presentation will explore the track, stations, locomotives, and the stories of the half dozen railroads that built our community.

This program is free to the public courtesy of the Warwick Historical Society (WHS). Anyone with an affinity in history is welcome to attend. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with light refreshments preceding the program at 7 p.m. For more information about the program or the WHS, call 845-986-3236 or visit warwickhistory.org.