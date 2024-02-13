x
Presentation on Warwick’s railroad history coming soon

Warwick. Learn all about the tracks and stations of the area on March 8.

| 13 Feb 2024 | 12:34
    The still-standing terminus of the Erie Railroad’s Pine Island Branch at Pine Island as seen from around 1910.
    The depot on the corner of Jayne and Maple in the village of Florida, which was located halfway between Pine Island and Goshen on the Erie’s Pine Island Branch; circa 1910.
    A rare view of The Sterling Mountain Railway’s steam locomotive “Sterling.” The Sterling Mountain Rwy. was a 7.6-mile long rail line that operated from 1866-1921 and serviced the iron mining operations at Lakeville in the town of Warwick.
    Erie Railroad’s Sterling Forest Station (circa 1910), which was located just a few feet south of the NY/NJ State Line on the east shore of Greenwood Lake.
    The L&amp;HR Warwick station, freight house and South Street railyard from the corner of Main St. and Railroad Ave. circa 1910.
Join local historian Alan Held for a ride through Warwick’s railroading history and discover the 28 miles of railroads that once served the town of Warwick, its villages, and hamlets. The presentation will take place on Friday, March 8, at 7 p.m. in the A.W. Buckbee Center, located on 2 Colonial Ave. in Warwick.

Featured in the presentation will be then-and-now comparisons, maps, and rare images of Warwick that will show the importance that railroads had to the industrial development of the region. From existing trackage to little-known branches abandoned more than a century ago, the presentation will explore the track, stations, locomotives, and the stories of the half dozen railroads that built our community.

This program is free to the public courtesy of the Warwick Historical Society (WHS). Anyone with an affinity in history is welcome to attend. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with light refreshments preceding the program at 7 p.m. For more information about the program or the WHS, call 845-986-3236 or visit warwickhistory.org.