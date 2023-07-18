Port Jervis. For the love of the Irish song: A Celtic Cabaret

You don’t have to be Irish to love what’s coming soon from the Presby Players Community Theater.

Braedon Ross is making a return appearance both as a performer and as the musical director for a special Presby Players production: Celtic Cabaret, which will feature Scottish and Irish folk songs.

“I love this music,” said Ross, a rising sophomore studying music therapy at Nazareth University in Rochester. “I directed a similar show last March as a fundraiser at Port Jervis High School and I wanted a chance to show it off.”

Ross made a few changes and is excited to be performing in a cast of eight, presenting songs such as “Danny Boy,” “My Wild Irish Rose,” and other solos and group numbers that may not be as familiar.

While still in high school, Ross directed the community theater’s 2021 Christmas holiday show to great success. He is excited to return with a new production.

“It’ll be impactful,” he said. “The audience will learn the history of each song, allowing them to more fully enjoy the esthetic of the genre.”

Theater Director Jeffrey Stocker added, “The harmonies are glorious. I wasn’t familiar with all of the music. The group numbers are quite interesting; they have a contemporary sound.”

Stocker noted that “Braedon has a bright future ... as an alumnus of Presby Players, he has already proven to be a musical talent going places.

Performances will take place at 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 4, and Saturday, Aug. 5, at Marsh Hall, 60 Sussex St., Port Jervis.

Tickets are $15 ($10 for students) at the door.

- Linda Fields