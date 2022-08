Florida Public Library will host its Annual Summer Poetry Café on Friday, August 19 at 6:30 p.m. The event will be emceed by Robert Milby and will feature Laurie Byro and Marlaina Tartaglioni who will share their works. Open reading sign-ups begin and end the café, which will be held outside on the deck. Refreshments will be served. Seating is limited, so register at www.floridapubliclibrary.org.