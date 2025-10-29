Playhouse parody of a traditional whodunit

Creative Theatre - Muddy Water Players completes its 2025 season with two weekends of Tom Stoppard’s explosively funny mystery-comedy “The Real Inspector Hound.” In addition, a musical prelude is included at the start of the show featuring songs from the company’s past 30 years performed by their original singers.

Directed by Karyn Meier, “The Real Inspector Hound” is about two drama critics, Moon and Birdboot, who take their seats to watch the performance of a new detective play, a parody of the conventional stage thriller. However, the private lives of the critics become inextricably mixed with those of the play’s characters. They become involved in the action causing a series of events that parallel the play they are watching. As the story progresses, they find themselves becoming part of the “play within a play” and the laughs get stronger. This is a pure melodrama with some very strange twists.

Performances are scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 1 and Nov. 8 as well as Friday Nov. 7 at 7 p.m.; Sunday, Nov. 2, and Nov. 9 at 2 p.m. at The Playhouse at Museum Village, 1010 Route 17M, in Monroe.

Admission is $26 and includes a signature apple pie dessert at intermission, which will be served between the musical prelude and the play. Reservations are suggested and tickets can be purchased at www.AtThePlayhouse.org.

For more information, call the Box Office at (845) 294-9465.

Creative Theatre - Muddy Water Players, Inc. is an incorporated, non-profit organization that has been performing in the mid-Hudson since 1978.