Playhouse announces double auditions

Creative Theatre – Muddy Water Players will hold open auditions on February 1 and 2 for their upcoming 30th season at The Playhouse at Museum Village, Route 17M in Monroe.

Auditions for the May production of Agatha Christie’s classic “Murder on the Orient Express” will be from 12 to 2 p.m. on both days. The production is under the direction of Steve Davis. Performances will be from May 2 to 18. The cast size is six men, five women.

Auditions for their July production of “Calendar Girls,” the popular play by Tim Firth, will be from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. on the same days. The production is under the direction of Cynthia Topps. Performances will be from July 5 to 20. The cast size is nine women, four men.

Prepared materials are not necessary. More information can be found on the company’s website: AtThePlayhouse.org. Interested participants may call 845-294-9465 for more information and should call that number on the days of the auditions if the weather is questionable.

Creative Theatre - Muddy Water Players is a non-profit corporation dedicated to promoting the performing arts in the Hudson Valley. The company operates The Playhouse at Museum Village, presenting a season of Main Stage performances from May to November.