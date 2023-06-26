Pine Island. Summerfest returns with Jimmy Sturr

Summerfest returns to the PLAV Pavilion in Pine Island on July 9 with 18-time Grammy winner, Jimmy Sturr and His Orchestra.

Along with Jimmy and the band will be special guests, the classic rock group “County One” featuring music from the 60s to the present. The group is very popular and has a huge follwing.

The fun-filled day begins with dancing at 2 p.m., but arriving earlier will allow time to enjoy lunch with plenty of Polish food and more, presented by the Ladies Auxiliary of the Legion. Dining room doors open at 12:30pm.

Summerfest is held rain or shine, so bring a lawn chair and dancing shoes. Attended by hundreds from around the tri-state area, there is always plenty of excitement and free parking.

Tickets are $20 in advance, $23 at the door. For advance tickets, send a check or money order to Jimmy Sturr, Box 1, Florida, NY 10921.

For more information, call 845-651-4266.