Personal Storytelling with MOTH GrandSLAM champion Terry Wolfisch Cole on May 21;

Ira Glass of This American Life says, “Great stories happen to people who know how to tell them.” For those who want to tell their stories on stage, in a business meeting, college interview, or at the family table, professional storyteller Terry Wolfisch Cole, of Tell Me Another, aims to teach how to engage any audience. The session will include an opportunity to hear Cole tell a story as well as tips and tricks for effective storytelling. The audience will then break into smaller groups to create a story. Register online at www.albertwisnerlibrary.org or call the Help Desk at 845-986-1047, ext. 3. Funded by a generous gift to the AWPL Foundation by Glenn P. and Susan D. Dickes.

Music on McFarland presents AMP in Concert

The music of the band AMP began as an open ended, genre-defying musical dialogue, created entirely in the Cloud during the COVID-19 lockdown. It celebrates the power of collaboration and how the spark of musical inspiration is not confined by physical boundaries. The result is an improvisational amalgam of influences from jazz, R&B, blues, and rock. Their musical dialogue will appear live at Wisner Library on Sunday, May 22 at 2 p.m.

AMP is Glenn John Arnowitz: piano/B3; Mike Pacer: sax & flute; Gerard Mancini: guitar; Jeff Mullaney: bass; and Ron Harsch: drums & percussion. This concert will be held outdoors on the River Birch Patio; please bring a lawn chair or blanket for seating. In the event of inclement weather, the concert will move indoors and the first 50 registrants will be seated.

Funded by a generous gift to the AWPL Foundation by Glenn P. and Susan D. Dickes.