Paper Bag Players coming to SUNY Orange

The Paper Bag Players are coming to the Richards Theatre at Orange Hall, SUNY Orange, in Middletown on Sun., Jan. 11 at 2 p.m. Their new hour-long performance will be filled with song and dance, as well as audience participation.

Pull on your cowboy/girl boots and dust off your western hats and join in the foot-stomping dances and galloping horses during the new show “HEY THERE, HOWDY, EVERYBODY!” The skits “The Cactus and the Balloon” and the “Tree Angel” add prickly suspense and gathers a group of trees to outwit a woodchopper respectively.

All of the props, scenery, and costumes in the show are created from the group’s signature paper and cardboard (which inspire children to create on their own) while taking them on an adventure in theater and art they will remember for years to come.

Since 1958, this innovative company has set the standard for original productions that speak directly and vividly to children, while amusing adults with sly wit. Perfect for children ages 3 through 9, the Paper Bag Players plays are lively, colorful and thought-provoking performances for any theatre-goers.

“HEY THERE, HOWDY, EVERYBODY!” was created by Director Kevin Richard Woodall, Musical Director John Stone, and The Paper Bag Players Creative Team, with classic sketches by founding artistic director Judith Martin and musical director Donald Ashwander. The cast includes: Addison Hinojosa, Marisa Laruffa, John Stillwaggon, and Kevin Richard Woodall. The Scenic Artist is Florencia Escudero and the Production Supervisor is James Huggans.

General admission tickets at $5.00 can be purchased at the door the day of the performance when the box office opens at 1 p.m. SUNY Orange students with ID admitted free at the door. Cash, credit card, and checks are accepted. Tickets are also available online anytime at https://shorturl.at/3OlY4. Please note: Online and credit card tickets require a $1.50 online service charge for each ticket.

The Richards Theatre in Orange Hall is located at GPS: 24 Grandview Ave. Middletown at the corner of Wawayanda and Grandview Avenues. Free parking is available in lot #1 which is adjacent to Orange Hall.

For more information, call Cultural Affairs at 845-341-4891.