Paint & Shop fundraiser to create scholarship for WVHS students

Warwick Valley Central School District’s Art Department and the PTSA will be hosting their first annual Paint & Shop event on Friday, April 26 from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at the Warwick Valley High School. This fun, family friendly event is open to the public and includes an opportunity to create your own painting, shop and support local small businesses, and help provide local scholarships. Paint & Shop vendors and food trucks will be selling ice cream, desserts, clothing, jewelry, books, beauty products, art, and more!

The instructional painting portion of the evening will be led by a talented group of Warwick Valley High School art students. These students have been busy perfecting their craft, and they are ready to teach aspiring artists, ages five and up, how to paint a cheerful sunflower.

Tickets are $20 for ages 5 to 10 and $25 for ages 11 and up. All proceeds will go towards funding and creating scholarships for WVHS students. Paint & Shop tickets can be purchased online at wvhsptsa.memberhub.com/store.

Contact Kristen Spano at kspano@wvcsd.org for questions.