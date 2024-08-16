Onion eating contest returns to annual Onion Festival

The Pine Island Chamber of Commerce will hold its 10th annual Onion Eating Contest on Sunday, September 1 at the annual Onion Festival at the PLAV Pavilion in Pine Island. The winner will receive $100 from the Orange County Vegetable Growers Association, along with a plaque, sponsored by the Orange County Farm Bureau.

Registration is limited. To register, call Alex Kocot at 845-224-7503 or see a Chamber officer. The contest is in celebration of Pine Island’s 4,000 acres of pure black dirt, which is famous throughout the U.S.

But that’s not all that’s happening at the festival. Jimmy Sturr and his Orchestra will be performing at the festival starting at 2 p.m., along with special guest The Janosik Folk Dancers.

Come early and enjoy a lunch sponsored by the Ladies Auxiliary.

Tickets are $18 in advance, $20 at the door. You can send a check or money order to: Jimmy Sturr, P.O. Box #1, Florida, NY 10921. For credit card purchases, call 1-800-724-0727. Parking is free. This is a rain or shine event. Festivalgoers are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs.