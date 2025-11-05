Oil painting exhibit opens in 2 parts

Local artist and psychotherapist Ellen MacDonald, has put together a two month and two part exhibit of her oil paintings on wood panels in the boardroom of the Albert Wisner Public Library, located at 1 McFarland Drive, in Warwick.

The two exhibits, one during the month of November and the other in December, are a celebration and a reminder of the tenacity, the beauty and the mystery found in the natural world around us.

The first group titled: “Underfoot: Portraits of Leaves” is a series of 13 - 10 X 10“ oil paintings of leaves in states of perfection including stages of delicate deterioration.

The second group, shown during the month of December, are a series of 18 paintings, in various sizes and predominately of the night sky, titled: “As Above, So Below.”

MacDonald began exhibiting in Washington D.C., where she has work in permanent collections and then, over the years, has exhibited her artwork in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Baltimore, Houston and Andover, England. Special thanks to Siobhan O’Riordan and the Albert Wisner Library for supporting local culture like this, and bringing the wider world of different perspectives to our town.

The library is open Monday - Thursday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. - 5p.m. and Sunday 12-4 p.m.