Nothing Negative, a digital photography show

Denis Shelby Isseks is complementing her solo exhibit Nothing Negative ~ Digital Photography, by offering a workshop-master class highlighting Gel Transferring Photographic Images, a process that presents photographs on different surfaces.

Shelby Isseks has been experimenting with photography since she was 12-years old when she received her first camera as a gift for her birthday. While growing up in a multi-cultural home, she was regularly exposed to new ideas and methods. Throughout her life, she has been open to trying different ways of expression.

Consequently, when she was introduced to gel transfers, she “dove into” this interesting way of using photography creatively both in small and large works. Examples of these sizes are in the exhibit. Now, attendees of the workshop-master class will have the opportunity of trying their hands at this process.

The session, which is free and open to the public, will be on Tuesday, June 10 from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Mindy Ross Gallery, Kaplan Hall. Materials will be provided. However, participants who would like to work on a favorite photo, are encouraged to bring that as a 6” X 6” laser print with the image flipped horizontally (mirror image). This workshop-master class is limited to 16 participants. On-looker-attendees are welcome, too.

Email cultural@sunyorange.edu to register or to ask questions. This event is a presentation of Cultural Affairs. Free parking is available in the college garage in Kaplan Hall at 73 First St, Newburgh.