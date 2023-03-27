Newburgh. Solo show on exhibit April to June

Introspective, a solo show of 15 painting by Rachel Williams, will be on exhibit April 3 through June 2, 2023 in the Mindy Ross Gallery Gallery at SUNY Orange, 73 First St. in Newburgh.

Glimpses into inner thoughts and emotions through moments of calm, stress, loneliness, and contemplation are the themes of the paintings in acrylic. Williams allows viewers to experience visually these personal times as depicted in her works, which several are a combination of portraiture and still life.

Her limited palette of browns, tans, black, gray, off-white, and white creates drama using high contrast black and white images with a sense of calm with tans and off-white objects.

Williams studied at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago, the School of Art and Design at Alfred University, SUNY New Paltz, and SUNY Orange. Presently, she is a full-time art teacher in the Newburgh Enlarged City School District. Her artworks have been exhibited in Jersey City, New York City, and throughout the Hudson Valley and are in private and corporate art collections.

Gallery hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays.

The artist will welcome visitors during the reception from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, April 14. Music will be provided by pianist Darius Beckford.

The exhibit and reception are free and open to the public.

Questions may be directed to cultural@sunyorange.edu. Log onto www.sunyorange.edu/culturalaffairs for more information.