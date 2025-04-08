Newburgh. Newburgh Chamber Music presents The Dalí Quartet

Latin American music meets the classical when the Dalí Quartet performs April 25 in Newburgh.

The program will include Beethoven’s String Quartet in F Major, op. 18, No. 1; Mendelssohn’s String Quartet No. 6, in F minor, op. 80 (1847); Astor Piazzolla’s “Tango Ballet”; and Sonia I. Morales-Matos’s “Divertimento Caribeño.”

The quartet is acclaimed for bringing Latin American quartet repertoire to equal standing with classical and romantic music. Tours of its Classical Roots, Latin Soul programming have reached enthusiastic audiences across the United States, Canada and South America.

The quartet was selected as the 2024 Chamber Music Ensemble of the Year. In 2023, it received the ACMP Foundation’s Susan McIntosh Lloyd Award for Excellence and Diversity in Chamber Music.

The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. at St. George’s Church, 105 Grand St. Tickets are $35 for adults, $30 for seniors and $10 for students. Tickets can be purchased at the door (cash or check only), or online at newburghchambermusic.org.

St. George’s is handicapped accessible, with parking across the street. For more information, visit newburghchambermusic.org.