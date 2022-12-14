x
New year brings new voice over and acting classes at AFTSPA

Goshen. The Academy of Film, Television, Stage and Performing Arts will offer a voice over class on Zoom and an acting class at CoLab in Goshen.

Goshen /
| 14 Dec 2022 | 09:37
    Youth Class - Rear: David Wilson. Front: Left to right, Arianna Saari-Poznanski, Audrey D’Agostino, Jase Valencia
    Adult class - Rear, left to right: Jose Perez, Apollo Lavezzori, David Wilson, Anthony LoCastro, Colin Gregan. Front, left to right: Monique Miner, Gabriela Matamoros, Liam Gregan
Voice over and acting workshops in January have been announced by the Academy of Film, Television, Stage and Performing Arts.

The Voice Over Level 1 Workshop on Zoom, Jan. 21 at 1 p.m., will cover how to analyze the script, how to engage your listener and how to connect to the copy, followed by student questions in a Q & A .

The Meisner Level 1 Workshop will take place in person on January 7, 2023. at CoLab, 43 St. John Street, in Goshen at 12:30 p.m. The workshop will cover these topics:

- The definition of “act”

- The modern Meisner Method of acting

- Seth Riggs Speech Level Singing (SLS)

- Creating and managing your career

- Acting as a team sport

- Student questions in a Q & A

Holiday Gift Certificates Are Available

For more information, contact the Academy at www.aftspa.org or by calling 845.820.8700
or sign up at https://www.willygilly.com/upcoming-workshops.html
The Academy of Film, Television, Stage and Performing Arts, Inc. is a 501C-3 not-for-profit corporation dedicated to providing professional training in the arts, with the motto: “Working together to make a world that works better for everyone through entertainment.”