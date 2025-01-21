New watercolor exhibit at the library’s Board Room

Stop by the Albert Wisner Public Library’s Board Room from now through to the end of February to see local artist Karen Segboer’s watercolor show titled “Barnyard.” Segboer says proceeds from sales will go to the Broome Animal Sanctuary in Middleburgh, NY.

Segboer earned her undergrad degree in art education and studio art with a minor course of study in art history at the then Paterson State College (now William Paterson University) in Wayne, NJ. After graduation, she put down her art supplies and became a civil servant. She was employed by the state of New Jersey Judiciary until her retirement. She and her husband, Hans, moved to Warwick in early 2008. During a local writing workshop a few years later, she was encouraged by a fellow participant to get involved with the local opportunities for artists.

Segboer is also a published writer and has had her work appear in The New York Times. She also had a regularly occurring column called “Orange County Diary” in ORANGE magazine and has written articles about ship travel for Fodor’s cruise travel guide author Linda Coffman.

The Albert Wisner Public Library is located a 1 McFarland Drive in Warwick.