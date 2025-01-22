New lecture series to dive into biology, evolution, and more

A new lecture series will be coming to the Rowley Center for Science and Engineering. Dr. Walter Jahn, the creator of the successful “Birds of Orange County” lecture series has organized another set of lectures that will start on January 27 and extend through May 12.

The new series is titled “Local Wildlife and their Prehistoric Ancestors.” It kicks off January 27 at 5:30 p.m. with “Microbes: The Origin of Life to the Human Microbiome.” Each installment will take place on Mondays from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. unless otherwise stated on the college’s Cultural Affairs web page. Throughout the lecture series, Dr. Jahn connects the evolution of life and biology with the history of the Earth and geology.

This event series is presented by the Biology Department in collaboration with SUNY Orange’s Cultural Affairs. The general public is invited to attend each free lecture.

The whole series will also be recorded and captioned and will be offered for future viewing. The in-person location will be at the Rowley Center for Science and Engineering (10 East Conkling Avenue, Middletown), Room 128. The zoom link is sunyorange.zoom.us/j/98282281351

For more information, visit sunyorange.edu/culturalaffairs.