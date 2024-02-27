New art show opens at the Mindy Ross Gallery

A new art show opened in the Mindy Ross Gallery on February 26. The multi-media exhibit, titled “Spirit Songs: Visual Voices of LGBTIQA+ Artists,” displays the works of eight artists: Elizabeth de Bethune, Julie Lindell, Barbara Masterson, Joseph Radoccia, Anita Ragusa, Ben Seaman, Peter Smith, and Richard Taddei.

“Spirit Songs: Visual Voices of LGBTIQA+ Artists” will be on display at the gallery through April 26. The show includes a variety of mediums, including acrylic, gouache, oil, monotype prints, collages, assemblages, and pencil and ink drawings.

The works were curated by artist Karen E. Gersch who previously curated two shows in Orange Hall Gallery in 2017 and 2019, as well as many shows in the Hudson Valley and Connecticut.

Guests can visit the show during gallery hours: Monday through Thursday, from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. An opening reception will take place on Saturday, March 2, from 2 to 4 p.m.

The Mindy Ross Gallery is located at SUNY Orange’s Kaplan Hall at the corner of Grand and First streets in Newburgh; free parking is available in the college garage.

Questions may be directed to cultural@sunyorange.edu. For more information, visit sunyorange.edu/culturalaffairs.