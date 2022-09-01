Naked Flock rocks authentic flavors and exceptional customer experience

There is much to admire at Applewood Winery and Naked Flock Cidery, from the beautiful vista, to the variety of wines and hard ciders, on-site café, and live entertainment. It’s a destination venue that appeals to a wide audience, according to Dylan Hull, spokesperson for the family-run business in Warwick, N.Y.

Naked Flock produces its top-selling hard cider varieties year round: Draft Hard Cider, Rosé with Hibiscus, and Smashed Cherry Mead. And throughout the year, the local cidery releases seasonal flavors, like the popular Pumpkin Spice cider, which is available from Labor Day through Thanksgiving.

Real local flavors

The Hull family has been making hard cider since 1994, rebranding it as Naked Flock in 2012 to emphasize its blend of authentic ingredients used in the process. The cider is produced, canned and bottled on premises, with 100% New York apples. “We don’t use artificial flavoring or colors,” said Hull. “We let the apples speak for themselves.”

A visit to Applewood Winery and Naked Flock Cidery appeals to all the senses. Visitors may enjoy tastings by pint or flight, served by a staff eager to share their knowledge and answer questions. There is a café on site offering woodfired pizza, and cheese and charcuterie boards. Every weekend from Memorial Day through the end of October live music adds to the ambiance. All of it is presented in a relaxed country setting, with a picturesque view.

Hull emphasized that their overall goal is to give their customers a great experience. With all that Applewood Winery and Naked Flock Cidery have to offer, they deliver.

Naked Flock will be one of seven local breweries at the Black Dirt Beer Bash Saturday, September 10. The event features endless samples of locally crafted beer and hard cider and live music on Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center’s rolling, manicured lawn. Limited tickets remain at: blackdirtbeerbash.com