Musicians of the New York Philharmonic and friends to perform April 6

The Hudson Valley Performing Arts Foundation will be hosting a chamber music concert on April 6 featuring musicians of the New York Philharmonic and friends. This concert will feature virtuoso violinist Stefan Jackiw, New York Philharmonic violinist Quan Ge, associate principal violist Rebecca Young, assistant principal violist Cong Wu, cellist Patrick Jee and Zlatomir Fung, widely recognized as one of the preeminent cellists of our time.

This ensemble will be performing: Jean-Baptiste Barrière – Sonata No. 10 in G major for Two Cellos; Franz Schubert – String Trio in B flat major, D. 471; and Tchaikovsky’s String Sextet in D minor, Op. 70, Souvenir de Florence.

This performance will take place Sunday, April 6 at 2 p.m. at Mulder Chapel at the Warwick Conference Center. Tickets start at $50 for adults, $40 for seniors and military, and $20 students. Premium tickets for reserved seating, a gala reception, and a meet and greet with the artists are also available. For tickets and more information, visit hvpaf.org.