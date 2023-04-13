Musical Theater. ‘MIX-XED Hip Hopera’ features students and pro musicians

Safe Harbors of the Hudson and the Falcon are pleased to present “MIX-XED: A Contemporary Mashup of Art and Culture: Hip Hopera,” live at The Falcon on Thursday, May 11 beginning at 7 p.m.

In the Spring of 2022, Safe Harbors of the Hudson launched a new community Arts Program entitled “MIX-XED.” Defined as a “Contemporary Mashup of Art & Culture,” MIX-XED is a collaboration of professional musicians and students in the Hudson Valley. For its inaugural musical theater performance, Newburgh-based artists Elex Vann, Ralph M’Vore, and Neil Alexander, guided the students in creating a contemporary performance piece combining Classical and Hip Hop musical genres.

“Hip Hopera” is a three-act, musical performance that premiered in August 2022 on the stage of the Safe Harbors’ Green in the City of Newburgh to sold-out crowds. The event featured live music performed by an amazing cast of high school and middle school children from the community.

“Hip Hopera” takes classic arias from well-known operatic repertoire and sets them to Hip Hop grooves. Featuring both sung and rapped vocals, the story follows a budding relationship between two inner city high school seniors bound for college. The production was co-written by Vann, M’Vore and Alexander, with musical arrangements by all.

Directed and choreographed by M’Vore, under the vocal direction of Vann and featuring live music with stellar local musicians under the direction of Alexander, “Hip Hopera” is an energetic musical experience that will enthrall and excite the ears and the heart.

Reservations are highly recommended. Please log onto www.liveatthefalcon.com to reserve a spot.

For more information on the program, please contact Lisa-Ann Weisbrod at lweisbrod@safe-harbors.org.