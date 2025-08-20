Musical Labor Day Celebration

The West Point Band will present its annual Labor Day Celebration with fireworks on Sunday, Aug. 31 at 7:30 p.m. at West Point’s Trophy Point Amphitheater. This annual favorite is free and open to all.

Celebrate the end of summer with world-class music, historic views, and the best fireworks show in the Hudson Valley. This concert features performances by the Concert Band, Hellcats, and Benny Havens Band, topped off with a performance of 1812 Overture with live cannon fire and a magnificent fireworks display. This ever-popular concert draws a large crowd, so be sure to arrive early to get a good spot on the hill.

In the event of inclement weather, this outdoor concert will move to Monday, Sept. 1 at 7:30 p.m.

Established in 1817, the West Point Band is the Army’s oldest musical organization and continues to build, educate, train, and inspire the Corps of Cadets through world-class music and to serve as ambassadors of the United States Military Academy and the Army to local, national, and international communities.