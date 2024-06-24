Music on McFarland presents golden oldies, doo wop and more

The nostalgia-inspiring musical stylings of Forever Young, which blends the melodies of oldies and doo wop from the ‘50s and ‘60s with the hits of the ‘70s, will be performing at the Albert Wisner Public Library on Sunday, July 7, at 2 p.m.

Consisting of six seasoned musicians, Forever Young includes Stu on piano and vocals, Barney on lead guitar and vocals, Bruce on drums, Ken on saxophone and vocals, Joe on bass, and Dave on the synthesizer/organ and vocals.

The concert will be held indoors at the library at 1 McFarland Drive, Warwick. This performance is funded by a gift to the AWPL Foundation by Glenn P. and Susan D. Dickes.