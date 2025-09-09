Music on McFarland

Route One, the acoustic singer/songwriter duo of Mikal Federici and Anna Savchuk will perform on Sunday Sept. 26 at the Albert Wosner Public Library at 2 p.m.

Federici and Savchuk are carving out a fresh space in the American music scene. Formed in 2024 in Asheville, N.C., the pair relocated to Warwick after Hurricane Helene, bringing with them a collection of clever originals and carefully chosen covers that blend folk, pop, rock, and blues into a sound all their own.

With Federici on guitar and harmonica and Savchuk adding luminous harmonies, Route One delivers music that is at once intimate and powerful. Join them for a memorable afternoon of music that spans the American soundscape.

The Albert Wisner Public Library is located at One McFarland Drive in Warwick.