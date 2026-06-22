Music for the Week: Independence Day celebrations and more to kick off the summer season.

Saturday, June 27

The Lakeside Farmer’s Market, 33 Windermere Ave., starts the morning at 10:30 a.m. with a set by Dave Yarrington.

At 2 p.m., Kobi & Al bring their acoustic rock and pop to Clearview Vineyard & Winery, 35 Clearview Lane; Arborline delivers a folk set at Warwick Valley Winery, Distillery & Orchard, and the Kopec duo performs at Fence Road Farm Brewery, 13 Fence Rd.

At 5 p.m., The Missy Ping Duo returns to the Trail’s End Taphouse at GWL Garden Market, 1197 NY 17A, while Trifecta performs at Rishing Duck Brewing, 2 Greycourt Ave.

Also at 5 p.m., Pennings Farm Cidery, 4 Warwick Turnpike, welcomes alt rock favorites No Promises for their Sunset Series with a $10 cover charge.

Dave Downling brings acoustic tunes to the Captain’s Table, 547 NY 17M, at 6 p.m., while Rock Slyde takes over Tin Barn Brewing, 62 Kings Highway Bypass, with alternative and classic rock.

At 7 p.m., Amy Goff and Chuck Burgi of the OCD Band perform at Cove Castle Restaurant, 13 Castle Ct.

At 7:30 p.m., visit City Winery Hudson Valley, 23 Factory Street, for “Lyle Lovett Up Close: Songs & Stories.” Enjoy Lovett’s iconic songs and his fusion of country, jazz, swing, folk, gospel, and blues. Tickets can be purchased on their website.

Close the night out at the Last Whisky Bar, 45 Woodlands Way, with a set by Dean Shot & His Dynamic Trio at 8 p.m.

Sunday, June 28

At 2 p.m., Arborline brings their sound to Clearview Vineyard, Hillbilly Parade delivers country favorites to Warwick Valley Winery, and local favorite Ray Longchamp performs at Fence Road Farm Brewing.

At the same time, the Albert Wisner Public Library, 1 McFarland Drive, hosts The Twangtown Paramours for an afternoon with the soulful folk duo; reservations are highly recommended.

Carolyn Weller & Tom take the stage at the Last Whisky Bar at 3 p.m., while Jungle Love brings high-energy fun to Tin Barn Brewing, and the Jam Van Duo performs in the Pennings Farm Market Beer Garden, 161 State Route 94 S.

At 4 p.m. at the Captain’s Table, Hudson Blue returns with cover tunes, and at D’Boathaus, 322 Lakeside Rd., One Night Only performs lakeside.

Tuesday, June 30

The Howard Cultural Center, 477 Main Street, Beacon, hosts Lyra Music Benefit: An Intimate Evening of Music with Simone Dinnerstein at 7 p.m.

At 7:30 p.m. at City Winery Hudson Valley, folk rock favorite Billy Bragg with Evan Greer takes the stage for a close-up show. Tickets can be purchased on their website.

Wednesday, July 1

At Blue Arrow Farm, 86 Glenwood Rd., Danny C’s Wednesday Night Concert Series starts at 4 p.m., featuring 4th of July Kickoff & USA 250 BD Celebration and a set by Wonderloaf.

Thursday, July 2

At 6 p.m., Felix and the Cats are back at Blue Arrow Farm.

Later at 7 p.m., catch a Lyra Music Artist Concert featuring Avery Morris, Natalia Vilchis, and Diyi Tang.

Also at 7 p.m., Reflections Jazz and Swing Orchestra performs for a free outdoor concert celebrating America’s 250th anniversary at George F. Baker High School, 1 Tornado Drive, Tuxedo Park. Don’t forget to bring a chair!

Friday, July 3

Lisa Pellegrino delivers an acoustic set at All One One All Farm, 221 Craigville Rd., at 5 p.m.

At 7 p.m., Brother Jerome brings reggae to the Cove Castle Restaurant; Emish takes over Railroad Green with their unique Americana folk-rock blend, and DJ J.I. Starr spins decades of dance hits, freestyle, disco, salsa, and more, at Tin Barn!

Free Shrimp closes the night out with a high-energy set at the Last Whisky Bar at 8 p.m.

Send information to Stefani at themicnj@gmail.com.