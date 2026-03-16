Music for the Week: Enjoy performances from the Harrisons, K&R Duo and more

Saturday, March 21

The Warwick Winery, Distillery & Orchard (114 Little York Rd.) welcomes the Harrisons, who bring their eclectic duo tunes starting at 2 p.m.

At 4 p.m. at Pennings Farm Cidery (4 Warwick Turnpike), the Jam Van Duo takes over for the afternoon. The Sleeper Shell brings their spacey rock tunes to Rushing Duck Brewing (2 Greycourt Ave.) at 5 p.m., while Kickin’ Nash brings country to Tin Barn Brewing (62 Kings Hwy Bypass) at 6 p.m.

Looking for the spotlight? Head to Trail’s End Taphouse at GWL Garden Market (1197 NY 17A) for a night of karaoke starting at 7 p.m.Also at 7 p.m., the Black Dirt Bandits bring their ShamRock ‘N Roll country show to Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center (231 Creamery Pond Rd.).

At 8 p.m., Good Time Charlie brings crowd-favorite covers to the Last Whisky Bar (45 Woodlands Way), and at 9 p.m., Cold Sweat brings blues rock to the Captain’s Table (547 NY 17M).

Sunday, March 22

At 2 p.m., Pennings Farm Cidery welcomes Smokin’ Buddy Steve, while Soul Sense kicks off their set at Warwick Valley Winery at the same time.

Then at 3 p.m., visit the Last Whisky Bar for duo selections by Steve & Brian, catch Hurley Mountain Highway at Tin Barn Brewing, or enjoy a solo set by Laura Elliot at Rushing Duck Brewing.

Wednesday, March 25

Danny C’s second annual Animal House/Toga Party starts at 4 p.m. at Blue Arrow Farm (86 Glenwood Rd.) with a performance by classic rock band Wonderloaf! Wear your best Animal House character or toga attire!

Thursday, March 26

Felix and the Cats return to Blue Arrow Farm for a 6 p.m. set. If you’re looking to get your jam on, head to Trail’s End Taphouse for their open jam session starting at 7 p.m.

Friday, March 27

Pennings Farm Market’s (161 State Route 94 S.) Friday Night Fish Fry starts at 6 p.m. with a duo set by Kobi & Al, while Rushing Duck hosts the K&R Duo at the same time.

Trail’s End Taphouse welcomes the BBQ Duo for a rockin’ set at 6:30 p.m.

At 7 p.m., Meadow Blues Coffee (8 Greycourt Ave.) hosts guitarist, singer, and songwriter Chris Bergson, and the Lucky House Trio performs at the Last Whisky Bar at 8 p.m.

Send information to Stefani at themicnj@gmail.com.