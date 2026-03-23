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Music for the Week: Classic rock, blues and more.

| 23 Mar 2026 | 11:20
    The Outcrops bring blues, soul, and rock ‘n’ roll to Rushing Duck Brewing on March 29.
    The Outcrops bring blues, soul, and rock ‘n’ roll to Rushing Duck Brewing on March 29. ( Photo by Ron Adelberg.)

Saturday, March 28

Rushing Duck Brewing, 2 Greycourt Ave., welcomes Wickham Falls to their stage at 5 p.m.

At 6 p.m., get ready for a throwback night of nostalgia at Tin Barn Brewing, 62 Kings Hwy Bypass, with The Sock Hop by Jersey Sound.

If you’re looking for a dose of alt-rock, head to Pennings Farm Market, 161 State Route 94 S., to hear No Promises at 7 p.m.

At the Last Whisky Bar, 45 Woodlands Way, the REV Dogs bring the best covers at 8 p.m., or hear Hudson Blue and their classic rock favorites at the Captain’s Table, 547 NY-17M, at 9 p.m.

Sunday, March 29

Devin Daversa brings an acoustic afternoon set to Pennings Farm Cidery, 4 Warwick Turnpike, at 2 p.m., or hear Wig Jam rock out at Warwick Valley Winery, Distillery, & Orchard, 114 Little York Rd.

At 3 p.m., Mark Sganga brings his solo fingerstyle acoustic set to the Last Whisky Bar, or hear classic 80s favorites by Ladies of the 80s at Tin Barn Brewing. Also at 3 p.m., The Outcrops bring blues, soul, and rock ‘n’ roll to Rushing Duck Brewing.

Wednesday, April 1

Start the month at Danny C’s Wednesday night concert series at Blue Arrow Farm, 86 Glenwood Rd., with a set by High Strung!

Thursday, April 2

Back at Blue Arrow Farm, Felix and the Cats perform starting at 6 p.m.

Friday, April 3

Lisa Pellegrino of Soul & Soul brings an intimate set to All One One All Farm, 221 Craigville Rd., at 5 p.m.

Friday Night Fish Fry is back at Pennings Farm Market with entertainment by the Rachel Leeya Duo starting at 6 p.m.

If you’re looking for a more bluesy set, head to Meadow Blues Coffee, 8 Greycourt Ave., to hear Popa Chubby at 8 p.m., and the Brian Collazo Duo closes the night out at the Last Whisky Bar.

Send information to Stefani at themicnj@gmail.com.