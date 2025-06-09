Music for the week

Saturday, June 14

Saturday is packed with live music, starting at 2 p.m. with Honor Flight at Pennings Farm Cidery (4 Warwick Turnpike), a benefit concert supporting Hudson Valley Honor Flight’s mission to send veterans to Washington, D.C. to visit their memorials. The show runs rain or shine, and the lineup includes Ray Longchamp (2–3 p.m.), Jackson & Johnson (3:30–5 p.m.), and The Bunker Boys (5:30–8 p.m.). Veterans get in early for $15 and receive a VIP bag and drink token.

Over at Applewood Winery (82 Four Corners Road), JP Conques kicks off an afternoon of jams at 2 p.m., while Rachel Leeya performs a soul, jazz, and pop fusion set at Apple Dave’s Distillery (also at 82 Four Corners Road) at the same time.

Warwick Valley Winery, Distillery & Orchard brings high-energy nostalgia with the Ladies of the 80s, also starting at 2 p.m. At Trails End Taphouse at the GWL Garden Market, 1197 NY 17A, McMule blends Americana, bluegrass, folk, and outlaw vibes starting at 3 p.m.

Evening brings more rock with Incidental Contact taking on everything from ABBA to Zeppelin at 6 p.m. at Tin Barn Brewing (62 Kings Hwy Bypass), and Sons of Hudson return to Orange County Distillery at Brown Barn Farms (286 Maple Ave.) also at 6 p.m. The O.C.D. Band Trio brings an eclectic mix to Cove Castle Restaurant (13 Castle Court) at 7 p.m., while the Arborline Trio closes out the night with folk tunes at 8 p.m. at Last Whisky Bar (45 Woodlands Way). For those who want to rock even later, Brotherhood brings the energy to Mattingly’s Tavern (16 N. Main St.) at 9 p.m.

Sunday, June 15

Sunday starts with Jeremy Langdale playing acoustic favorites by the water at 1:30 p.m. at Cove Castle Restaurant. At 2 p.m., Ally Acapella delivers soulful, genre-blending covers ranging from Fleetwood Mac to the Fugees at Apple Dave’s Distillery, while Arborline brings their folksy set to Applewood Winery. Over at Warwick Valley Winery, Vera & The Force add some edge with their mix of classic and southern rock, also at 2 p.m.

At 3 p.m., Jennie Angel brings her heartfelt tunes to Last Whisky Bar, and Kick Start Charlie, an eight-piece classic rock ‘n’ roll band with a horn section, takes over Tin Barn Brewing for a danceable set of ‘70s–’90s hits. Meanwhile, the Ethan Levy Duo returns to Pennings Farm Beer Garden (161 State Route 94 S.) for a relaxed afternoon set at 3 p.m., and Chris Donnelly wraps up the weekend with a 4 p.m. lakeside performance at D’Boathaus (322 Lakeside Road).

Wednesday, June 18

Midweek music kicks off at 4 p.m. at Blue Arrow Farm (86 Glenwood Road) with Danny C’s Hot Rod Cruise Night and the cover band One Size Fits All, playing all the classics. At 6 p.m., head over to Meadow Blues Coffee (8 Greycourt Ave.) for the Tim and Matt Duo. Tim Haufe (guitar, vocals) and Matt Raymond (upright bass, vocals) deliver a soulful journey through original material and selections from the American songbook. Their musicianship spans genres and generations, with credits that include working alongside legends like Levon Helm and Bettye LaVette.

Thursday, June 19

Another lively Thursday kicks off with Felix and the Cats bringing their groove to Blue Arrow Farm by 6 p.m. At 6:30 p.m., Daniel Villegas and Libre headline the Village of Warwick Summer Concert Series at Railroad Avenue Railroad Green Park, promising Latin-inspired rhythms in a family-friendly setting. Two open mic nights offer a platform for emerging talent: head to Last Whisky Bar for an open mic hosted by Ken Flood, or visit Trail’s End Taphouse at 7 p.m. to perform or enjoy an eclectic mix of music, poetry, and more.

Friday, June 20

Friday night sets the weekend in motion with a 5 p.m. acoustic set from Stacey & Andy at All One One All (AOOA) Farm (221 Craigville Road, Goshen), perfect for a golden hour groove. At 6 p.m., Identity Crisis Duo fires up the energy with upbeat covers at Pennings Farm Beer Garden. Cove Castle Restaurant keeps things going at 7 p.m. with the Trish, John + Joey trio, blending familiar favorites with rich harmonies. Later, Holmes & McDonough bring their acoustic duo vibes to Last Whisky Bar at 8 p.m., and Flirtin’ with Disaster closes out the night with a rocking set at 8:30 p.m. at Barrel 28 (28 N. Main St.).