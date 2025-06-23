Music for the week

Saturday, June 28

The weekend is packed with live music across Warwick, with sounds to match every mood. Al Gross brings classic rock and pop favorites to Clearview Vineyard & Winery starting at 2 p.m. (25 Clearview Lane), while Alyssa Goldstein fills the air with soulful vocals at Applewood Winery (82 Four Corners Rd.). If you’re in the mood for something upbeat and rootsy, Nailed Shutt’s jamgrass will be grooving at Warwick Valley Winery & Distillery (114 Little York Road).

Over at Pennings Farm Cidery (4 Warwick Turnpike), the Chris Raabe Band delivers powerful blues-rock energy beginning at 5 p.m.

Starting at 6 p.m., Tin Barn Brewing (62 Kings Highway Bypass) hosts the Billy Doors Petty tribute, a triple shot of Billy Joel, Tom Petty, and The Doors, all in one show. At the same time, NY Retro Rockers light up the stage at Orange County Distillery at Brown Barn Farms (286 Maple Ave.) with danceable hits from the ‘60s to ‘80s. At 7 p.m., blues fans can head to Cove Castle Restaurant (13 Castle Ct.) for Tony Vee’s New Blues Invitational Jam Session, while Oceane Vineyards (1661 Kings Highway, Chester) transforms into an art-infused, music-powered experience with Art of the Loaf! - a celebration of live bands, visual art, and community, all for $10. The night wraps with Rob Cannillo’s 8 p.m. set at The Last Whisky Bar (45 Woodlands Way).

Sunday, June 29

Spend your Sunday afternoon soaking in live tunes and vineyard views. Clearview Vineyard & Winery welcomes Dave and Margle at 2 p.m. with a set of rock and pop covers, while the Bunker Boys bring bluegrass jams to Warwick Valley Winery. Jeremy Langdale performs an acoustic set at Applewood Winery, and just down the road, Ryan Fogler offers smooth jazz standards and timeless classics at Apple Dave’s Distillery. At 3 p.m., Larry Amato plays The Last Whisky Bar, Christy and Jon Duo perform in the beer garden at Pennings Farm Market (161 State Route 94 S.), and Sons of Hudson bring high-energy Americana to Tin Barn Brewing.

Wednesday, July 2

Rev up for the long holiday weekend with Danny C’s Hot Rod Cruise Night & Concert Series at Blue Arrow Farm (86 Glenwood Road). Expect classic cars, food, and live music as summer vibes take center stage.

Thursday, July 3

Get a jump on your Independence Day celebrations at the Warwick Food Truck Festival, kicking off at 4 p.m. at Mountain Lake Park (46 Bowen Road). The live music lineup features Hudson Valley Bluegrass Express, Nikki Briar, and Barrelhouse Blues Band, covering genres from twang to soulful blues. Blue Arrow Farm keeps the music going at 6 p.m. with Felix and the Cats. Over at the GWL Garden Market (1197 NY 17A), Trail’s End Taphouse hosts an open mic night starting at 7 p.m., a community showcase for music, poetry, comedy, and more. Also at 7 p.m., the Village of Warwick’s Summer Concert Series presents The Big Takeover at Railroad Green Park (Railroad Avenue), delivering a dynamic blend of roots and reggae.

Friday, July 4

Celebrate the Fourth of July with live music and fireworks of the musical kind. The Moonflower Band kicks off the festivities at 5 p.m. at Orange County Distillery at Brown Barn Farms. At 7 p.m., Cove Castle Restaurant hosts Uncle Shoehorn’s Big Easy Independence Day Bash, a funky, festive affair not to be missed. Tin Barn Brewing keeps the dance floor alive with Decades of Dance featuring J.I. Starr spinning salsa, freestyle, disco, and more into the night.