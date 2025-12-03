Music for the Week

Saturday, Dec. 6

The day begins at 12 p.m. with “The Nutcracker” at the Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center (231 Creamery Pond Road), presented by the Warwick Dance Collective in partnership with the venue. This cherished holiday tradition features dancers from both the Warwick Dance Collective and the Warwick Center for the Performing Arts, joined by professional guest artists, bringing Clara’s magical journey to life for audiences of all ages.

Nailed Shutt delivers a mix of Americana, blues, reggae, and Grateful Dead favorites at 2 p.m. at Clearview Vineyard & Winery (35 Clearview Lane), while One Night Only brings their park-rock duo sound to the Warwick Valley Winery, Distillery & Orchard (114 Little York Road) at the same time. At 5 p.m., enjoy a second festive showing of “The Nutcracker” at 5 p.m. at the Sugar Loaf PAC.

The evening picks up as The Mighty Spectrum turns Tin Barn Brewing (62 Kings Hwy Bypass) into a high-energy party at 6 p.m., before dueling pianos from Jonny Rosch and Kevin Story take over The Cove Castle Restaurant (13 Castle Court) at 7 p.m.

Peppermint Kaleidoscope Sound Company brings smooth lounge grooves, humor, and clever twists to Trail’s End Taphouse at GWL Garden Market (1197 NY 17A), also at 7 p.m., while the Garrett Gardner Trio fills The Last Whisky Bar (45 Woodlands Way) with their signature sound at 8 p.m.

The night continues with country favorites from High Noon at 9 p.m. at The Captain’s Table (547 NY 17M), as Bendy Effect, featuring some of the Hudson Valley’s top musicians, takes over Mattingly’s Tavern (16 N. Main St.) at 9 p.m. for a powerhouse performance.

Sunday, Dec. 7

A warm afternoon of jazz begins at 1 p.m. at The Cove Castle as Bill Ware, Teri Roiger, and John Menegon come together for an exceptional brunch performance, showcasing world-class musicianship spanning vibraphone mastery, evocative vocals, and decades of jazz innovation. The 2 p.m. hour is packed throughout the region with classic rock, country, and pop from Hip Replacements at Clearview Vineyard & Winery, a set from Evan Tatum at the Warwick Valley Winery, a solo performance by Devin Daversa at Pennings Farm Cidery (4 Warwick Turnpike), and the blues-driven energy of acclaimed artist Katie Henry at Blue Arrow Farm (86 Glenwood Road). Another afternoon performance of The Nutcracker lights up the Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center at 2 p.m. as well.

At 3 p.m., Sky Shine Music brings their sound to The Last Whisky Bar, while Strings Attached delivers pop-driven duo energy at Tin Barn Brewing. At the same time, Ayana Martine shares her soulful sound at D’Boathaus (322 Lakeside Road), rounding out the day.

Wednesday, Dec. 10

Blue Arrow Farm kicks off the midweek festivities at 4 p.m. with Danny C’s Wednesday Concert Series, presenting Wonderloaf as part of the 3rd Annual Griswold Christmas Party, complete with costumes, prizes, and plenty of holiday-rocking fun.

At 6:30 p.m., Meadow Blues Coffee (8 Greycourt Ave.) hosts John-Pierre Conques, whose southern rock roots and high-energy acoustic style reflect years of performing classics by Lynyrd Skynyrd, the Allman Brothers, Stevie Ray Vaughan, and more.

The evening closes with Girls Night: The Musical at 7:30 p.m. at the Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center, a lively, heartfelt production celebrated for its humor, nostalgia, and chart-topping soundtrack featuring hits like “Lady Marmalade,” “I Will Survive,” and “It’s Raining Men.”

Thursday, Dec. 11

The night begins at 6 p.m. with Felix and the Cats returning to Blue Arrow Farm for another round of lively favorites, followed by 7 p.m. performances across the region, including Rob Janos at The Last Whisky Bar and the Hudson Valley Jazz Women at Savage WonderGround Theater (141 Main St., Beacon). Trail’s End Taphouse at GWL Garden Market hosts a community-driven open mic night at 7 p.m., welcoming acoustic performers, poets, comedians, and more, with sign-ups starting at 6:30 p.m. City Winery Hudson Valley (23 Factory St., Montgomery) presents Jim Curry’s Rocky Mountain Christmas: A Tribute to John Denver at 7:30 p.m., a heartfelt celebration of Denver’s seasonal classics and timeless hits performed by award-winning tribute artist Jim Curry.

Friday, Dec. 12

Friday brings a wide mix of music, starting with the Carolyn Weller Duo at 6 p.m. at Pennings Farm Cidery. Tin Barn Brewing keeps the energy high at 6:30 p.m. with Decades of Dance featuring J.I. Starr spinning disco, freestyle, salsa, and more.

The 7 p.m. hour brings several performances, including Shoot the Moon at The Cove Castle Restaurant, the Winter Humpert Duo at Pennings Farm Market (161 State Route 94 S.), and Captain Jack’s “Rock the Bells” Billy Joel tribute at Blue Arrow Farm, an evening celebrating Joel’s concert-style arrangements and deep-cut favorites performed by top-tier musicians. Meadow Blues Coffee hosts The Slippery Chickens at 7 p.m., serving up rockabilly and blues with upright bass, electrified harmonica, and retro-cool swagger. Later in the night, Rev DOGS take the stage at 8 p.m. at The Last Whisky Bar, while the Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center hosts “A Very Cher-y Christmas” at 8 p.m., a dazzling tribute starring Lisa McClowry and featuring holiday hits, pop classics, glamorous costumes, and the joyful theatricality that defined Cher’s iconic career.

Send information to Stefani at themicnj@gmail.com.