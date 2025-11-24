Music for the Week

Saturday, Nov. 29

Kobi & Al kick off the afternoon at 2 p.m. with a feel-good mix of classic rock and pop at Clearview Vineyard & Winery (35 Clearview Lane). Also at 2 p.m., Petey Hop brings his signature sound to Warwick Valley Winery, Distillery & Orchard (114 Little York Road). The Last Whisky Bar (45 Woodlands Way) keeps things rolling at 3 p.m. as Christie Brown and Jon Christopher Allen deliver a duo performance filled with rich harmonies.

By 6 p.m., upbeat grooves take over Tin Barn Brewing (62 Kings Hwy) with OC 5, while The Specs bring a wide-spanning cover set across multiple genres to Orange County Distillery at Brown Barn Farms (286 Maple Ave.).

Shoppers looking to unwind after Black Friday chaos can settle into Meadow Blues Coffee (8 Greycourt Ave.) at 7 p.m. for a soulful, blues-driven night with Andy Stahl & Friends, featuring a powerhouse lineup of veteran musicians ready to recharge the room. At the same time, Pennings Farm Market (161 State Route 94 S.) hosts Free Shrimp Band, whose funky grooves and $5 cover promise a fun, danceable night.

The Last Whisky Bar lights up again at 8 p.m. with the Lucky House Trio, followed by Midnight Image bringing their late-night energy to Barrel 28 (28 N. Main St.) at 8:30 p.m. The night rounds out with Hudson Blue delivering a polished, high-energy set at Captain’s Table (547 NY-17M) at 9 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 30

Cove Castle Restaurant (13 Castle Court) starts Sunday off right at 1 p.m. with a Jazz Brunch featuring Jeff Ciampa, Mitch Schecter, and Lou Pappas, pairing stunning lake views with smooth, improvisational musicianship.

D’Boathaus (322 Lakeside Road) follows at 1:45 p.m. as Doug McClure offers a solo set. At 2 p.m., classic rock and pop return to Clearview Vineyard with Joe Benoit, while the JP Conques Duo brings warm acoustic energy to Pennings Farm Cidery (4 Warwick Turnpike). Warwick Valley Winery brings Wig Jam Trio, delivering acoustic Dead-inspired jams starting at 2 p.m. The Last Whisky Bar keeps the evening lively at 3 p.m. with Myles Mancuso, whose genre-spanning guitar work fills the room with style, and Tin Barn Brewing hosts High Noon at 3 p.m. with country-tinged tunes that bring a touch of Nashville flavor to the Hudson Valley.

Wednesday, Dec. 3

Meadow Blues Coffee hosts an intimate and vibrant blues jam session with Joe Taino at 6:30 p.m. Joe’s incredible career spans more than 50 years, beginning in San Juan, Puerto Rico, before moving to N.Y.C. and performing alongside legends like Tito Puente, Johnny Winter, Etta James, Peter Frampton, and more.

Thursday, Dec. 4

Blue Arrow Farm (86 Glenwood Road) brings in Felix and the Cats at 6 p.m., filling the evening with their upbeat mix of blues-rock and crowd-pleasing energy. Over at The Last Whisky Bar, Rob Cannillo’s Christmas Bash takes place at 7 p.m., blending holiday spirit with soulful Americana flair for a festive night out. For those looking to participate rather than just watch, Trails End Taphouse at GWL Garden Market (1197 NY-17A) hosts Open Mic Night at 7 p.m., welcoming acoustic musicians, poets, comedians, storytellers, and creative performers of all kinds. With a PA system provided and sign-ups starting at 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 5

Tin Barn Brewing sets a festive scene at 6 p.m. with the Ladies of the 80’s helping kick off the Christmas tree lighting, mixing nostalgic hits with holiday cheer. Meadow Blues Coffee follows at 7 p.m. with Blues People, a standout NY/NJ-based blues band whose lineup, Kelton Cooper, Mike Griot, Ron Thompson, and Gene Lake, has drawn comparisons to the Meters, Buddy Guy, Keb Mo’, Luther Allison, and other greats.

At the same time, Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center (231 Creamery Pond Road) presents The Nutcracker in partnership with the Warwick Dance Collective, an enchanting holiday production featuring local dancers, professional guest artists, and a heartwarming retelling of Clara’s magical journey. The night wraps up at 8 p.m. at The Last Whisky Bar, where Joanne Weaver brings vintage glamour and smoky, Prohibition-era elegance to the stage, transforming the room with her timeless vocal style.

Send information to Stefani at themicnj@gmail.com.