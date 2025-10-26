Music for the Week

Saturday, Nov. 1

Kick off the first weekend of November with a full day of live music across the Hudson Valley. At Clearview Vineyard & Winery (35 Clearview Lane), Willow Blue fills the afternoon with classic rock and pop starting at 2 p.m. Over at Warwick Valley Winery, Distillery & Orchard (114 Little York Road), Jack Grace takes the stage at 2 p.m., delivering his signature blend of tunes. Applewood Winery (82 Four Corners Road) keeps the good vibes going when TJ Santiago performs at 4:30 p.m., bringing a mix of upbeat covers.

For those ready to keep the night rolling, Blue Arrow Farm (86 Glenwood Road) hosts a Halloween Phish Celebration beginning at 6 p.m. Doors open early, and the evening features Felix and the Cats from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., followed by Uncle Ebenezer from 7:45 to 10 p.m. Known as one of the most authentic Phish tribute experiences around, Uncle Ebenezer recreates the sound, energy, and spontaneity of Phish’s iconic Halloween shows in full color. Meanwhile, Tin Barn Brewing (62 Kings Hwy Bypass) features a performance from Jungle Love, bringing a mix of funk and rock to the taproom at 6 p.m. Cap off the night at The Captain’s Table (547 NY-17M) where Leo & The Lizards take over at 9 p.m. with an energetic blend of rock hits that’ll have you dancing well into the night.

Sunday, Nov. 2

Ease into Sunday with the return of the beloved Jazz Brunch Series at Cove Castle Restaurant (13 Castle Court) in Greenwood Lake. Starting at 1 p.m., The Skye Jazz Trio, featuring Hudson Valley Jazz Festival founder Steve Rubin on drums, Joe Vincent Tranchina on piano, and J. Brunka on bass, sets a smooth tone for the afternoon.

Over at Clearview Vineyard & Winery, Andre Turan brings his classic rock and pop favorites at 2 p.m. For fans of country, Warwick Valley Winery hosts Whiskey Crossing at 2 p.m., filling the orchard with twangy guitars and soulful harmonies. Then at Tin Barn Brewing, Say 80Thing hits the stage at 3 p.m. with their high-energy set of top ‘80s hits.

Wednesday, Nov. 5

Midweek tunes roll on at Blue Arrow Farm with Danny C’s Wednesday Night Concert Series and Cruise Night beginning at 4 p.m. Enjoy live music alongside classic cars, food, and drinks.

Thursday, Nov. 6

Thursday night brings a choice between two great vibes. Head back to Blue Arrow Farm to catch Felix and the Cats at 6 p.m., a crowd favorite known for their classic rock flair and fun atmosphere. Or, swing by Trails End Taphouse at GWL Garden Market (1197 NY 17A) for their Open Mic Night from 7 to 9 p.m., where acoustic performers, poets, comedians, and storytellers take the stage. Sign-ups begin at 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 7

Celebrate Friendsgiving at Meadow Blues Coffee (8 Greycourt Ave.), where food, friends, and music come together starting at 5:30 p.m. Chef Shaun serves up a seasonal feast before Petey Hop & Friends hit the stage at 7:30 p.m. with soulful, groove-driven tunes to round out the evening. Orange County Distillery at Brown Barn Farms (286 Maple Ave.) features the TJ Santiago Duo at 6 p.m., blending warm vocals and acoustic charm in a cozy farm setting. Over at Blue Arrow Farm, Gold Rush takes the stage at 6:30 p.m. for a special tribute celebrating Neil Young’s 80th birthday, recreating his most iconic songs with incredible authenticity and heart. Later that night, prepare to go “off the rails” with “Crazy Train: America’s Ozzy Tribute” at 8 p.m., a high-powered, visually explosive performance that captures the spirit and sound of Ozzy Osbourne in his prime. Tickets for this unforgettable rock experience are available at sugarloafpacny.com.

