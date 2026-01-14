Music for the Week

Saturday, Jan. 17

Kicking off the night at 6 p.m., Kickin’ Nash brings their country tunes to Tin Barn Brewing (62 Kings Hwy Bypass) for a night of boot-stompin’ fun.

At 7 p.m. at Noble Coffee Roasters (3020 NY-207, Campbell Hall), enjoy the 183rd Music for Humanity Free Performance Night, featuring performers including Justus and The Mission Street Music Club, serving up hits from the ’60s, ’70s, and ’80s.

At The Last Whisky Bar (45 Woodlands Way), Alex Haines delivers a solo set in a cozy, rustic setting, while the Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center (231 Creamery Pond Road) hosts Songbird: The Singular Tribute to Barbra Streisand. Led by Montreal-born, New York–based singer Karine Hannah, the show invites audiences to sing along to Streisand’s legendary hits.

At 9 p.m., Brotherhood takes the stage at Captain’s Table (547 NY-17M) for a night of fun covers, while Hillbilly Parade brings their high-energy, rockin’ country sound to Mattingly’s Tavern (16 N. Main St.).

Sunday, Jan. 18

Pennings Farm Market (161 State Route 94 S.) welcomes back acoustic duo Kobi & Al for a set starting at 2 p.m.

At 3 p.m., enjoy an afternoon with Crash Taylor, featuring live folk roots rock with dobro, vocals, and guitar.

For more upbeat fun, head to Tin Barn Brewing for a 3 p.m. set by Flirting with Disaster, while Nikki Briari brings her country favorites to D’Boathaus (322 Lakeside Road) at the same time.

Wednesday, Jan. 21

Danny C’s Wednesday Night Concert Series welcomes One Size Fits All to Blue Arrow Farm (86 Glenwood Road) at 4 p.m. for a fun celebration marking halfway to Tyler’s birthday.

If you’re looking to jump in on the jam yourself, visit Meadow Blues Coffee (8 Greycourt Ave.) for a session with Tony Vee starting at 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 22

Enjoy another night with Felix and the Cats at Blue Arrow Farm starting at 6 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 23

Starting at 5 p.m., the BSki Duo performs at Pennings Farm Market, while Jacob Shipley brings his tunes to Rushing Duck Brewing (2 Greycourt Ave.).

At 7 p.m., Meadow Blues Coffee welcomes internationally renowned Sam Allen, delivering the power of blues, soul, R&B, and rock and roll.

Then at 8 p.m., Jeremy Torres brings a solo set to The Last Whisky Bar.

