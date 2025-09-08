Music for the Week

Saturday, Sept. 13

Starting at 2 p.m., Chas & Joe bring classic rock and pop favorites to Clearview Vineyard & Winery (35 Clearview Lane), while Alyssa Goldstein’s soulful vocals set the mood at Applewood Winery (82 Four Corners Road). At the same time, Dani Zanoni & Co. kick off their eclectic set at Warwick Valley Winery, Distillery & Orchard (114 Little York Road), blending tunes across genres to keep the crowd moving.

The energy keeps flowing with the Robert Hill Band featuring Simone Ayers at Meadow Blues Coffee (8 Greycourt Ave.) at 3 p.m. Hill, an Arkansas native whose music has been featured everywhere from “Dexter” to the Super Bowl, delivers his signature slide guitar sound alongside Ayers, an emerging local singer-songwriter with powerhouse soul and R&B influences. Admission is $20.

By 4 p.m., the Sunset Series takes over Pennings Farm Cidery (4 Warwick Turnpike) with Soul Purpose, a seven-piece ensemble delivering NOLA funk, soul, and swing grooves for a $5 cover. At 5 p.m., the Mighty Rumble Brass Band fires up Trails End Taphouse at GWL Garden Market (1197 NY 17A), where four horns and a funky drummer serve up New Orleans classics, covers, and originals with high-energy flair.

Fall Fest gets underway at 6 p.m. at Tin Barn Brewing (62 Kings Highway Bypass), starting with Incidental Contact playing favorites from ABBA to Zeppelin. The night closes strong at 8 p.m. with The Outcrops at Last Whisky Bar (45 Woodlands Way), playing blues, soul, and rock ’n’ roll with a raw and rootsy sound.

Sunday, Sept. 14

The weekend continues with a heartfelt celebration at Blue Arrow Farm (86 Glenwood Road), where friends and fans gather to bid farewell to Bobby from The Openers. The gates open at 11 a.m., with music starting at noon. Performances from The Openers, Matt Hayward Band, Felix and the Cats, Evolution, Driving Kim Crazy, and Yesterday’s Gone will keep the stage full all afternoon. A $5–10 donation is suggested to support the musicians.

At 2 p.m., there are various choices across town, including Clearview Vineyard & Winery hosts Stereo Mike’s for a classic rock and pop set, Bruce Perone brings his acoustic style to Applewood Winery, and Warwick Valley Winery, Distillery & Orchard goes full retro with Ladies of the 80s, who revive all your favorite throwback hits.

At 3 p.m., Joanne Weaver & Al return to Last Whisky Bar with their captivating blend of vocals and guitar. Tin Barn Brewing brings in One Night Only (1NO), a party rock duo, while Pennings Farm Cidery welcomes Whiskey Crossing, delivering country tunes for a $5 cover. Closing the day at 4 p.m., Mike Holmes & Terry McDonough take the stage at D’Boathaus (322 Lakeside Road) with laid-back acoustic stylings by the lake.

Wednesday, Sept. 17

Danny C’s Hot Rod Cruise Night & Concert Series returns to Blue Arrow Farm starting at 4 p.m. This week features Hurley Mountain Highway, a quartet known for their uplifting blend of ’60s and ’70s pop rock classics, making for a perfect soundtrack to an evening of cars, community, and music.

Thursday, Sept. 18

Blue Arrow Farm keeps the retro spirit alive at 6 p.m. with Felix and the Cats, bringing their signature blend of nostalgic tunes. At 7 p.m., Jeremy Langdale performs acoustic favorites at Last Whisky Bar, and at Trails End Taphouse hosts an open jam night filled with acoustic music, spoken word, poetry, and comedy. Sign-ups begin at 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 19

The weekend opens with Arborline setting up in the beer garden at Pennings Farm Market (161 State Route 94 S.) at 5 p.m., followed by singer-songwriter Justin Kessler at AOOA Farm (221 Craigville Road), bringing heartfelt tunes into the night.

At 6:30 p.m., Meadow Blues Coffee hosts a Grateful Dead Jam led by Tony Vee, a seasoned guitarist and vocalist with decades of experience from California to New York, including collaborations with members of Furthur and Steve Miller.

The 7 p.m. hour offers multiple choices: OCD Band at Cove Castle Restaurant (13 Castle Court), Rolling Thunder honoring Bob Dylan and Joan Baez at Last Whisky Bar, and karaoke night at Trails End Taphouse. Over at Railroad Green Park, Ladies of the 80s close out the Village of Warwick Summer Concert Series with their retro party anthems. Mattingly’s Tavern (16 N. Main Street) also hosts its Open Mic Night at 7 p.m., inviting all musicians, singers, and performers to take the stage with host Nicole Resty Phillips.

The night wraps up with a big production at 8 p.m. at Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center (231 Creamery Pond Road): “Sixtiesmania: A Journey Through the Sixties.” This tribute show delivers not only iconic hits from The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, The Beach Boys, and more, but also an immersive multimedia experience complete with rare footage, psychedelic visuals, and vintage costumes.

