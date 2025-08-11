Music for the Week

Saturday, Aug. 16

Warwick comes alive with an afternoon full of music starting at 2 p.m. when Arborline brings their folksy favorites to Warwick Valley Winery, Distillery & Orchard (114 Little York Road). Over at Apple Dave’s Distillery (82 4 Corners Road), Gayle Donnelly fills the air with warm, melodic tunes, while John Irizarry performs a solo set at Applewood Winery (82 4 Corners Road). At 3 p.m., Meadow Blues Coffee (8 Greycourt Ave.) hosts Garrett Gardner, the New Jersey singer, multi-instrumentalist, and producer who made it to the top 12 on Season 4 of The Voice and has since traveled the globe sharing his music both solo and with The Garrett Gardner Trio. At 5 p.m, the Sunset Series at Pennings Farm Cidery (4 Warwick Turnpike) starts, featuring Mimicking Mars ($10 cover), a high-energy rock band performing both covers and originals. Country fans can head to Tin Barn Brewing (62 Kings Hwy Bypass) at 6 p.m. for Kickin’ Nash, before the night closes out with Jersey Swamp Cats at 8 p.m. at Last Whisky Bar (45 Woodlands Way) and Bobby Valli at 8:30 p.m. at Barrel 28 (28 N Main St.).

Sunday, Aug. 17

The weekend wraps up with an array of performances starting at 2 p.m., when Raine (formerly Let It Rain) plays a mix of classic rock and pop at Clearview Vineyard & Winery, while the Jack Grace Duo brings their sound to Warwick Valley Winery, Distillery & Orchard.

At Applewood Winery, John Sheehan takes the stage for a solo set, and Ryan Fogler delivers jazz standards and timeless classics at Apple Dave’s.

At 3 p.m., Holmes and McDonough share acoustic tunes at Last Whisky Bar, Hurley Mountain Highway plays fan-favorite covers at Tin Barn Brewing, and The Harrisons ($5 cover) energize the beer garden at Pennings Farm Market (161 State Route 94 S.). The day closes at 4 p.m. with Driving Kim Crazy performing old-school rock at D’Boathaus (322 Lakeside Road).

Wednesday, Aug. 20

Blue Arrow Farm (86 Glenwood Road) hosts another edition of Danny C’s Hot Rod Cruise Night & Concert Series, this time followed by a lively performance with Party Rock cover band After Party, starting at 4 p.m. Expect a night of cars, music, and high-energy entertainment.

Thursday, Aug. 21

At 6 p.m., Blue Arrow Farm turns back the clock for a nostalgic night of covers featuring Felix and the Cats, serving up a setlist perfect for sing-alongs and memories.

Friday, Aug. 22

Music pairs perfectly with seafood at 5 p.m. during Clam N Jam in the Pennings Farm Beer Garden, featuring No Promises ($5 cover), an alt-rock band ready to kick off the weekend.

Tin Barn Brewing keeps the tunes going at 6 p.m. with Sons of Hudson, while Blue Arrow Farm hosts Brian Fitzpatrick and the Band of Brothers. At the same time, Meadow Blues Coffee welcomes powerhouse sax player and bassist Andy Stahl, who will be joined by his hand-picked crew of monster musicians for an unforgettable jam night. At 7 p.m., Myles Mancuso, the singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, performs at Cove Castle Restaurant, 13 Castle Court, while The Harrisons bring their eclectic blend of tunes to Last Whisky Bar. Barrel 28 closes the night with The Maniacs at 8:30 p.m., delivering rock from the ’70s to today.

Send information to Stefani at themicnj@gmail.com.