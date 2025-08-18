Music for the Week

Saturday, Aug. 23

The day begins with the Grateful Dead Tribute Festival at Warwick Valley Winery, Distillery & Orchard (114 Little York Road), running from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. This outdoor celebration is dedicated to the timeless music of the Grateful Dead, offering advance tickets for $15 per day or $30 for the weekend pass, with day-of tickets priced at $20. Families are welcome with discounted children’s admission, and the event runs rain or shine.

Later in the afternoon, Jeremy Langdale brings a mix of blues, classic rock, and pop to Clearview Vineyard & Winery (35 Clearview Lane), Ally Acapella delivers soulful, genre-blending covers at Apple Dave’s Orchard (82 4 Corners Road), and Arborline brings folk flavors to Applewood Winery (82 4 Corners Road), all beginning at 2 p.m.

At 4 p.m., Pennings Farm Cidery (4 Warwick Turnpike) continues their Sunset Series with OC5 ($10 cover). The evening rolls on with Some Guys & A Broad delivering classic rock at Tin Barn Brewing (62 Kings Hwy Bypass) at 6 p.m., Sean O’Flynn at Cove Castle Restaurant (13 Castle Court) at 7 p.m., and The Pub Band closing the night at The Last Whisky Bar (45 Woodland Way) at 8 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 24

Blue Arrow Farm (86 Glenwood Road) hosts ArrowPalooza!, a full-day benefit festival kicking off at 10 a.m. This family-friendly event features top tribute acts including Black Dog (Led Zeppelin), Feast of Friends (The Doors), and Floyd Pink (Pink Floyd), with vendors, food, a Kids Zone, and all proceeds supporting the farm’s horse rescue efforts.

At Warwick Valley Winery, Distillery & Orchard, day two of the Grateful Dead Tribute Festival continues at 12 p.m. Cove Castle Restaurant welcomes John Irrizary at 1 p.m., while AOOA Farm (221 Craigville Road) presents Miss Maybell & Her Ragtime Romeos at 1 p.m., bringing early jazz, ragtime, and blues to the stage as part of a community benefit concert for Fresh Food for All.

Additional afternoon music includes Arborline returning with folk favorites at Clearview Vineyard & Winery at 2 p.m. and Jeremy Langdale taking the stage at Applewood Winery at the same time. Later in the day, The Delear Brothers perform classics at The Last Whisky Bar at 3 p.m., while Billy-Doors Petty serves up beloved covers at Tin Barn Brewing also at 3 p.m.

Pennings Farm Market (161 State Route 94 S.) features One Swift Kick on the beer garden stage at 3 p.m., followed by Chris Donnelly closing out the day lakeside at D’boathaus (322 Lakeside Road) at 4 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 27

Wednesday brings another round of live entertainment at Blue Arrow Farm with Danny C’s Hot Rod Cruise Night & Concert Series. Starting at 4 p.m., Lotion will set the tone with a lively mix of rock, pop, and dance party hits.

Thursday, Aug. 28

Thursday continues the momentum at Blue Arrow Farm where Felix and the Cats kick off their set at 6 p.m., blending their signature sound into the summer evening.

Friday, Aug, 29

Friday wraps up the week with an impressive lineup of performances across venues. Pennings Farm Beer Garden hosts the final Clam N Jam of the season at 5 p.m., pairing seafood specials with rock and pop favorites by Strings Attached ($5 cover). At the same time, Jeff Howard brings his singer-songwriter style to AOOA Farm, while Tin Barn Brewing welcomes Floyd Pink at 6 p.m. with a tribute to Pink Floyd. The night continues with the Jose Lopez Trio at Cove Castle Restaurant at 7 p.m., followed by Winter and Humpert at The Last Whisky Bar at 8 p.m. and The Tonebenders bringing their cover set to Barrel 28 (28 N Main St.) at 8:30 p.m.

