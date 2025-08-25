Music for the Week

Saturday, Aug. 30

The Dead Ahead Festival kicks things off at 12 p.m. at the Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center (231 Creamery Pond Road), celebrating a full day of Grateful Dead tunes. At 2 p.m., multiple stages light up with music: Kobi & Al deliver upbeat classic rock and pop favorites at Clearview Vineyard & Winery (35 Clearview Lane), Matt & Mere perform as a duo at Applewood Winery (82 4 Corners Road), and Worm Farm brings lively sounds to Warwick Valley Winery, Distillery & Orchard (114 Little York Road) as part of their apple-picking entertainment.

At 3 p.m., the Slippery Chickens take over Meadow Blues Coffee (8 Greycourt Ave.) with a raw and rowdy rockabilly and blues performance, blending retro flair with handmade authenticity. The Sunset Series at Pennings Farm Cidery (4 Warwick Turnpike) follows at 4 p.m. with Hillbilly Parade playing country favorites ($10 cover).

The evening keeps rolling with The Counterfeitters at 6 p.m. at Tin Barn Brewing (62 Kings Hwy Bypass), Some Guys and a Broad at 7 p.m. on Railroad Green in Railroad Avenue Park with classic rock hits, and the Sean O’Flynn Trio closing out the night at 8 p.m. at The Last Whisky Bar (45 Woodlands Way).

Sunday, Aug. 31

Clearview Vineyard & Winery hosts Nailed Shutt at 2 p.m. with jam-focused Grateful Dead-inspired sets, while Sean O’Flynn performs acoustic tunes at the same time at Applewood Winery. Warwick Valley Winery keeps the energy flowing at 2 p.m. with Soul Sense bringing soulful vibes to the orchard grounds.

At 3 p.m., Carolyn Weller & Garrett Gardner appear as a duo at The Last Whisky Bar, Tin Barn Brewing rocks with Kick Start Charlie, and Kobi & Al return for a lively set on the outdoor beer garden stage at Pennings Farm Market (161 State Route 94 S.).

Monday, Sept. 1

Monday offers Labor Day music to soundtrack the holiday. One Chick with Dues, also known as OCD, brings an eclectic set to Tin Barn Brewing starting at 1 p.m., followed by Brian & Rosie performing at 2 p.m. at Applewood Winery.

Wednesday, Sept. 3

Wednesday brings a mix of cars and music as Danny C’s Hot Rod Cruise Night & Car Show takes over Blue Arrow Farm (86 Glenwood Road) starting at 4 p.m., pairing classic cars with live entertainment.

Thursday, Sept. 4

Felix and the Cats return to the Blue Arrow stage at 6 p.m., while the Ken Flood Duo performs at 7 p.m. at The Last Whisky Bar. The Trails End Taphouse at GWL Garden Market (1197 NY 17A) hosts its weekly open jam night at 7 p.m., inviting musicians, poets, comedians, and more to share their talent. Sign-ups begin at 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 5

At 5 p.m., the BSki Duo plays at Pennings Farm Beer Garden, while Justin Cole performs at All One One All (AOOA) Farm (221 Craigville Road, Goshen). At 6:30 p.m., Meadow Blues Coffee hosts the Ryan Marks Band, a psychedelic mix of funk, rock, and blues that reinvents classics from the ’60s through the ’90s with cosmic improvisations. Tin Barn Brewing heats things up at 7 p.m. with Decades of Dance featuring J.I. Starr spinning disco, salsa, freestyle, and more. The night wraps at The Last Whisky Bar with Lucky House at 8 p.m., delivering their signature New York roots rock ’n’ roll.

