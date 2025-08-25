Music for the Week

x
    Matt &amp; Mere will perform as a duo at Applewood Winery on Aug. 30.
Saturday, Aug. 30

The Dead Ahead Festival kicks things off at 12 p.m. at the Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center (231 Creamery Pond Road), celebrating a full day of Grateful Dead tunes. At 2 p.m., multiple stages light up with music: Kobi & Al deliver upbeat classic rock and pop favorites at Clearview Vineyard & Winery (35 Clearview Lane), Matt & Mere perform as a duo at Applewood Winery (82 4 Corners Road), and Worm Farm brings lively sounds to Warwick Valley Winery, Distillery & Orchard (114 Little York Road) as part of their apple-picking entertainment.

At 3 p.m., the Slippery Chickens take over Meadow Blues Coffee (8 Greycourt Ave.) with a raw and rowdy rockabilly and blues performance, blending retro flair with handmade authenticity. The Sunset Series at Pennings Farm Cidery (4 Warwick Turnpike) follows at 4 p.m. with Hillbilly Parade playing country favorites ($10 cover).

The evening keeps rolling with The Counterfeitters at 6 p.m. at Tin Barn Brewing (62 Kings Hwy Bypass), Some Guys and a Broad at 7 p.m. on Railroad Green in Railroad Avenue Park with classic rock hits, and the Sean O’Flynn Trio closing out the night at 8 p.m. at The Last Whisky Bar (45 Woodlands Way).

Sunday, Aug. 31

Clearview Vineyard & Winery hosts Nailed Shutt at 2 p.m. with jam-focused Grateful Dead-inspired sets, while Sean O’Flynn performs acoustic tunes at the same time at Applewood Winery. Warwick Valley Winery keeps the energy flowing at 2 p.m. with Soul Sense bringing soulful vibes to the orchard grounds.

At 3 p.m., Carolyn Weller & Garrett Gardner appear as a duo at The Last Whisky Bar, Tin Barn Brewing rocks with Kick Start Charlie, and Kobi & Al return for a lively set on the outdoor beer garden stage at Pennings Farm Market (161 State Route 94 S.).

Monday, Sept. 1

Monday offers Labor Day music to soundtrack the holiday. One Chick with Dues, also known as OCD, brings an eclectic set to Tin Barn Brewing starting at 1 p.m., followed by Brian & Rosie performing at 2 p.m. at Applewood Winery.

Wednesday, Sept. 3

Wednesday brings a mix of cars and music as Danny C’s Hot Rod Cruise Night & Car Show takes over Blue Arrow Farm (86 Glenwood Road) starting at 4 p.m., pairing classic cars with live entertainment.

Thursday, Sept. 4

Felix and the Cats return to the Blue Arrow stage at 6 p.m., while the Ken Flood Duo performs at 7 p.m. at The Last Whisky Bar. The Trails End Taphouse at GWL Garden Market (1197 NY 17A) hosts its weekly open jam night at 7 p.m., inviting musicians, poets, comedians, and more to share their talent. Sign-ups begin at 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 5

At 5 p.m., the BSki Duo plays at Pennings Farm Beer Garden, while Justin Cole performs at All One One All (AOOA) Farm (221 Craigville Road, Goshen). At 6:30 p.m., Meadow Blues Coffee hosts the Ryan Marks Band, a psychedelic mix of funk, rock, and blues that reinvents classics from the ’60s through the ’90s with cosmic improvisations. Tin Barn Brewing heats things up at 7 p.m. with Decades of Dance featuring J.I. Starr spinning disco, salsa, freestyle, and more. The night wraps at The Last Whisky Bar with Lucky House at 8 p.m., delivering their signature New York roots rock ’n’ roll.

