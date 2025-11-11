Music for the Week

Saturday, Nov. 15

Clearview Vineyard & Winery kicks off the afternoon with The Kootz Band at 2 p.m. (35 Clearview Lane), bringing their easygoing mix of classic rock and pop favorites. Things get louder at Tin Barn Brewing (62 Kings Hwy Bypass), where Probable Cause fires up their rock set at 6 p.m.

Pennings Farm Market (161 State Route 94 S.) keeps the momentum going when No Promises hits at 7 p.m. with an alt-rock set made for a Saturday night crowd.

Over at The Cove Castle Restaurant (13 Castle Court), Owls & Lions perform at 7 p.m., weaving indie, folk, and pop into their signature warm, harmony-driven show.

The Last Whisky Bar (45 Woodlands Way) turns the volume up at 8 p.m. as Some Guys & A Broad deliver powerhouse vocals and big classic-rock energy.

Meanwhile, the Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center (231 Creamery Pond Road) hosts Bee Gees Gold: The Tribute at 8 p.m., a full-scale Vegas-style production led by John Acosta capturing the look, sound, and falsetto magic of the Bee Gees’ prime years. The night wraps with The Tonebenders at The Captain’s Table at 9 p.m. (547 NY-17M), bringing their tight rock repertoire to close out a packed Saturday.

Sunday, Nov. 16

The Cove Castle Restaurant sets a beautiful tone for the day at 1 p.m. as Heidi Blair Clark brings the charm and sophistication of classic jazz standards, joined by seasoned pros John Arbo and Domenic Cicchetti. It’s a trio steeped in decades of performance history, from Broadway pits to world-renowned stages, making this an elevated Sunday treat.

Clearview Vineyard welcomes Smokin’ Buddie Steve Wells at 2 p.m. with a fun blend of pop, country, and classic rock.

Warwick Valley Winery, Distillery & Orchard (114 Little York Road) hosts the Amato Family at 2 p.m., offering their signature acoustic warmth. At the same time, the Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center presents the Fabulous Females: Senior Sunday Matinee at 2 p.m., celebrating the girl-group greats of the ‘60s with timeless hits and stories that bring the era to life.

Pennings Farm Cidery (4 Warwick Turnpike) keeps the afternoon rolling with Joe Benoit at 2 p.m., a singer-songwriter set perfect for a crisp fall day.

Tin Barn Brewing adds some nostalgia at 3 p.m. as Incidental Contact jumps from ABBA to Zeppelin with a little Rush in between. D’Boathaus closes out the afternoon at 3 p.m. (322 Lakeside Road) with JP Conques, offering a relaxed lakeside set to wind down the weekend.

Wednesday, Nov. 19

Danny C’s Wednesday Night Concert Series brings Duck Face back to the stage at Blue Arrow Farm (86 Glenwood Road). This crowd favorite returns with their upbeat rock-pop personality and an energy that always gets a big midweek turnout.

Thursday, Nov. 20

Blue Arrow Farm welcomes Felix and the Cats at 6 p.m. for a set full of classic rock charm and crowd-pleasing familiarity.

Cove Castle Restaurant keeps the night moving at 7 p.m. with Andrea’s Fault, bringing high-energy performance and tight musicianship.

For something more community-driven, Trail’s End Taphouse at GWL Garden Market (1197 NY-17A) hosts its open mic at 7 p.m., welcoming acoustic players, poets, comedians, and anyone ready to take the mic from 7 to 9 p.m., with signups starting at 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 21

Tin Barn Brewing starts the evening at 6 p.m. with Hurley Mountain Highway, a feel-good Americana and folk-rock staple. The Cove Castle heats up at 7 p.m. with a triple-tribute night featuring Red Hot Jam, Flannel, and Jersey Nimrods, all under a $20 cover.

Pennings Farm Market adds a double-dose of fun at 7 p.m. with Big Soda and Special K, while Blue Arrow Farm hosts DJ Frankie Cutlass delivering a night of freestyle hits and dance-floor classics at the same time.

At 7:30 p.m., City Winery Hudson Valley (23 Factory St., Montgomery) presents Four Sticks: The Music of Led Zeppelin, an incredibly precise tribute capturing the fire and intricacies of Zeppelin’s catalog.

The Last Whisky Bar rounds out the night at 8 p.m. as OutCrops bring their soulful, rootsy rock sound to close out a stacked Friday lineup.

Send upcoming area musical event information to Stefani at themicnj@gmail.com.